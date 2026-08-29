Cardinals On Cusp Hope They Made Good Final Impression Against Packers

THE STORY: GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- Under the Friday night lights at Lambeau Field, the 42-38 defeat in the preseason finale against the Packers felt secondary.

It was an evening full of wholesome storylines between Mike and Matt LaFleur competing for the first time as head coaches, Max and Bo Melton being the lone captains, and the opportunity to play at a historic venue.

There was also the harsh reality that this is going to be the final time all 90 players share the Cardinals sideline with cut down day looming.

"There were a few conversations that were going to be had and you went into it saying if it were to end before this game, here's our 53 and is there anything that some of these guys can do to maybe jump into that conversation," LaFleur said. "We'll watch the tape and have those on the plane."

It was an important opportunity for players on the bubble to make their case for the 53-man roster. Players like Jalen Brooks and Simi Fehoko, who have been battling all camp long, made their presence known throughout the outing. Brooks had 57 yards on four receptions. Fehoko and quarterback Gardner Minshew II connected on a 41-yard bomb for a touchdown. Fehoko scored another touchdown late in the fourth.

"A little bit of bittersweet," he said. "It's finally awesome to have a chance to showcase my abilities. At the same time understand this is a business too. With cuts around the corner, you never know. It's above my paygrade, and it's the things we sign up for."

Minshew finished the night 7-of-9 for 126 yards before Kedon Slovis took over early in the second quarter. The offense had 492 total net yards.

While there is certainly a push to make the Cardinals roster, the tape is for the 31 other teams as well. Good players will get released, a byproduct of loaded position rooms like running back. Evan Hull, who the Cardinals added in the middle of training camp, broke free for a 47-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 107 yards on 16 carries.

"I think all our backs have performed really well, whether it be in practice or these games, so (Hull's) a tough dude," LaFleur said. "All those guys that have carried the ball have done some really good stuff. Credit to (general manager Monti Ossenfort) and those guys for just bringing in guys that make you have hard conversations in terms of you know who's going to be here and who's not."

Eku Leota and BJ Ojulari are two defensive players hoping to make the 53-man roster. It was a welcome sight to see the two combine for a third-down sack. Leota had multiple free rush chances and was credited for two quarterback hits. Ojulari added another sack later in the game.

The Packers capitalized off turnovers and special teams mistakes to get their scoring opportunities. Slovis had an interception inside the 30, which turned into a Will Sheppard touchdown. Sheppard then took Jake Browning's first punt as a Cardinal back for an 81 yard touchdown.

Over the next 48 hours, decisions will be made on who makes the initial 53. LaFleur said he wanted his team to peak by Sept. 13 when they play the Chargers. Friday night was the last step in the preseason.