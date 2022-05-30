Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jeff Gladney Passes Away After Car Accident

Cardinals cornerback was 25 

May 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

GladneyWide

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback whom the Cardinals had just signed earlier this offseason, was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.

Gladney was 25.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney, a former first-round pick out of TCU of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, did not play in 2021 after being charged with assault. He was found not guilty in a trial, and then signed with the Cardinals in March.

He had left an impression in his brief time with the Cardinals with his upbeat personality. He had been expected to play a significant role on defense this season along with fellow cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy.

Gladney had been taking part in the team's voluntary OTAs last week.

As the news became known, teammates sent their condolences on social media.

Cornerback Jeff Gladney, here taking part in a OTA last week, died in a car accident Monday morning.
Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Jeff Gladney, here taking part in a OTA last week, died in a car accident Monday morning.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Add Darrel Williams To Running Back Room

Former Chief will battle for role behind James Conner

news

You've Got Mail: The Loss Of A Teammate

Topics include Watt's future, McBride's potential and Hollywood's contract

news

Folktales: Legendary Locker

The story behind saving a piece of Pat Tillman's legacy

news

Trace McSorley Trying To Turn Arizona Opportunity Into Success

Young quarterback learning from Murray, McCoy

news

Cardinals Finish Draft Class Signings With Cameron Thomas Deal

Third-round linebacker inks his four-year deal

news

You've Got Mail: Organized Team Answers

Topics include Kyler and OTAs, signing draft picks and the Cards in Ireland

news

As OTAs begin, Cardinals Work With Who Is Here

Kyler Murray not only player absent for voluntary work

news

Budda Baker Healthy After Year-End Scare At L.A.

Notes: Wesley ready to contribute without Hopkins; Ertz goes blonde

news

Cardinals Will Be This Year's 'Hard Knocks In Season' Team

Episodes will begin airing in November

news

Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule

Team will start in Cincinnati on Aug. 12, home against Ravens Aug. 21

news

Vance Joseph, Quentin Harris Headed To NFL 'Accelerator' For Diversity

Duo nominated by Cardinals to take part in two-day program

Advertising