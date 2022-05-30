Jeff Gladney Passes Away After Car Accident

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback whom the Cardinals had just signed earlier this offseason, was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.
Gladney was 25.
"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."
Gladney, a former first-round pick out of TCU of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, did not play in 2021 after being charged with assault. He was found not guilty in a trial, and then signed with the Cardinals in March.
He had left an impression in his brief time with the Cardinals with his upbeat personality. He had been expected to play a significant role on defense this season along with fellow cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy.
Gladney had been taking part in the team's voluntary OTAs last week.
As the news became known, teammates sent their condolences on social media.