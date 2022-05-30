Jeff Gladney Passes Away After Car Accident

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback whom the Cardinals had just signed earlier this offseason, was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.

Gladney was 25.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney, a former first-round pick out of TCU of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, did not play in 2021 after being charged with assault. He was found not guilty in a trial, and then signed with the Cardinals in March.

He had left an impression in his brief time with the Cardinals with his upbeat personality. He had been expected to play a significant role on defense this season along with fellow cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy.

Gladney had been taking part in the team's voluntary OTAs last week.