Jeremiyah Love Active For Cardinals Against Chargers

LOS ANGELES -- Jeremiyah Love will make his debut Sunday.

The rookie running back, as expected, will play against the Chargers after suffering an ankle injury four weeks to the day and missing the balance of the preseason. He just returned to practice last week.

In terms of the actual inactive list, the one notable move is sitting veteran nose tackle Andrew Billings. With the defensive line fully healthy, the Cardinals usually have only five linemen up and Billings is the odd man out.

Walter Nolen III, Roy Lopez, Dante Stills, Darius Robinson and L.J. Collier will be the active defensive linemen.

Carson Beck is inactive but he will be dressed as the emergency third quarterback. Fellow rookie Wydett Williams Jr., an undrafted safety, is active with Rabbit Taylor-Demerson out.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: