Justin Pugh Has Illness But Is Active Against Ravens

Sep 15, 2019 at 08:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals got some bad news Sunday morning when starting left guard Justin Pugh came down with an illness, enough of one where the Cardinals announced he was questionable to play. But Pugh is active for the game, so the offensive line will be as expected against the Ravens. With the debut of Michael Crabtree at wide receiver, rookie Andy Isabella is the odd man out and will be inactive.

The full Cardinals inactive list:

  • OL Lamont Gaillard (knee)
  • OL Joshua Miles
  • OL Jeremy Vujnovich
  • OL Brett Toth
  • WR Andy Isabella
  • DL Jonathan Bullard (hamstring)
  • DL Michael Dogbe
G Justin Pugh
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
G Justin Pugh

