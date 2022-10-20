Justin Pugh, Marquise Brown To IR; Cody Ford Activated

The Cardinals made it official Thursday, placing guard Justin Pugh and wide receiver Marquise Brown on injured reserve to clear spots on the roster ahead of the team's home game against the Saints on "Thursday Night Football."

Pugh is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Brown fractured his left foot; coach Kliff Kingsbury said he would be out at least a month. Brown is eligible to return after four weeks, although the timeline is expected to be longer than that.

The team activated offensive lineman Cody Ford from IR after he had been there the first six games with an ankle injury and he could have a chance to play Thursday night. The other roster spot goes to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had been working with an exemption this week after coming off the suspended list.

The Cardinals also are expected to use a backup kicker for a third straight game after elevating Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad while Matt Prater deals with a hip injury.

Running back Corey Clement was also elevated for the game from the practice squad, which could mean James Conner (ribs) will be unable to go again.