Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kenyan Drake Ready To Dive in With Cardinals

Notes: Patrick Peterson glad trade deadline has passed; injury update

Oct 29, 2019 at 03:02 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

RB Kenyan Drake catches a pass during Tuesday's practice.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Kenyan Drake catches a pass during Tuesday's practice.

It's no longer pool weather in Arizona, but Kenyan Drake wants to make a splash on Thursday night.

Despite only three days of preparation, the team's newest running back said he would welcome a substantial role in the primetime game against the 49ers on Halloween.

It could happen, as Cardinals running backs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) seem likely to miss the contest with injuries.

"I've always been the type of person, you go to a swimming pool, you don't just dip your toe in, you dive right in," said Drake, who was acquired from the Dolphins on Monday for a conditional 2020 draft pick. "This is up my alley."

There are two other running backs on the roster, but neither Alfred Morris nor Zach Zenner has much more experience than Drake, as they each arrived only five days prior.

Zenner was thrust into a major role earlier than planned last week in New Orleans when Edmonds went down in the third quarter, and his lack of experience within the offense was noticeable. Morris was inactive but could be an option against San Francisco.

The Cardinals are doing their best to get all three running backs up to speed.

"You're a little bit behind the 8-ball, but James Saxon and the (other) running backs coaches have been spending time with these guys," passing game coordinator Tom Clements said. "All of them that we brought in are veterans. They have probably run very similar plays and had very similar protections. It's just a question of putting it in to their old terminology what we want them to do. That's the biggest thing. And maybe try to limit what they're going to do in a particular game or particular situation so they can dial in on what they need to know."

Drake said he arrived in Arizona at 4 p.m. on Monday and took his physical. Three hours later, he arrived at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center and began immediate preparation. He said his grasp of the playbook took a major step forward when the Cardinals practiced on Tuesday afternoon.

"It really started to click when I got on the field, because I'm more of a tactile learner," Drake said. "I've got to go out there and run around and get the plays from there. The more I'm on the field, the more comfortable I get, and I've got another day to get that under wraps. And from there, the game is on Thursday. The bullets are flying, and I'll be ready."

PETERSON GLAD TRADE DEADLINE HAS PASSED

Cornerback Patrick Peterson's name swirled as a possible trade candidate the last few weeks, but General Manager Steve Keim stated multiple times he did not intend to deal the perennial Pro Bowler.

Peterson indeed stayed with the team on Tuesday and was at the press conference podium minutes after the 1 p.m. deadline.

"It passed?" Peterson said with a hearty laugh. "So you guys can stop asking me these questions. Jesus Christ.

"For the most part, I really don't pay attention to any of that stuff. Whenever someone taps me on the shoulder, I guess my time is up."

Peterson is under contract with the Cardinals through 2020.

JUSTIN MURRAY MISSES PRACTICE

Right tackle Justin Murray (knee) didn't practice on Tuesday, which calls into question his availability against San Francisco. The team has already placed starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and in-season addition Jordan Mills (knee) on injured reserve, straining the depth at the position.

Edmonds, Johnson, defensive end Zach Allen (neck) and linebacker Haason Reddick (knee) also did not practice. Those limited were tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), wide receiver Trent Sherfield (knee), outside linebacker Cassius Marsh (concussion) and tight end Charles Clay (back).

The 49ers held a walkthrough, but running back Matt Breida (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), tight end Levine Toilolo (groin), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) would not have practiced. Those who would have been limited were defensive end Dee Ford (quadricep), tackle Justin Skule (knee/foot) and tackle Joe Staley (fibula).

Through The Lens: Cardinals vs. Saints

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

WR Christian Kirk
1 / 69

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Pharoh Cooper
2 / 69

WR Pharoh Cooper

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Brooks Reed
3 / 69

OLB Brooks Reed

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury
4 / 69

Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Chandler Jones
5 / 69

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
6 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
7 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Pharoh Cooper
8 / 69

WR Pharoh Cooper

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
9 / 69

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Zach Kerr
10 / 69

DT Zach Kerr

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Cassius Marsh
11 / 69

OLB Cassius Marsh

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR KeeSean Johnson
12 / 69

WR KeeSean Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Brett Hundley
13 / 69

QB Brett Hundley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
14 / 69

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Haason Reddick
15 / 69

ILB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Charles Washington
16 / 69

S Charles Washington

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
17 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
18 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OL Lamont Gaillard
19 / 69

OL Lamont Gaillard

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson
20 / 69

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
21 / 69

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Chandler Jones
22 / 69

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
23 / 69

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Ezekiel Turner
24 / 69

ILB Ezekiel Turner

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Trent Sherfield
25 / 69

WR Trent Sherfield

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson
26 / 69

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson
27 / 69

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
28 / 69

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
29 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
30 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
31 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
32 / 69

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
33 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
J.R Sweezy
34 / 69

J.R Sweezy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
35 / 69

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
36 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Chris Banjo
37 / 69

S Chris Banjo

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
38 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Zach Zenner
39 / 69

RB Zach Zenner

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Brooks Reed
40 / 69

OLB Brooks Reed

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury
41 / 69

Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
42 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
43 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
44 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OL J.R. Sweezy
45 / 69

OL J.R. Sweezy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
46 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
47 / 69

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
48 / 69

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints
49 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' eighth regular season game against the Saints

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
50 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson
51 / 69

S Jalen Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson
52 / 69

S Jalen Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
53 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
54 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Pharoh Cooper
55 / 69

WR Pharoh Cooper

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
P Andy Lee
56 / 69

P Andy Lee

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Haason Reddick
57 / 69

ILB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Haason Reddick
58 / 69

ILB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Jordan Hicks
59 / 69

ILB Jordan Hicks

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson
60 / 69

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
61 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
K Zane Gonzalez
62 / 69

K Zane Gonzalez

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Charles Clay
63 / 69

TE Charles Clay

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Charles Clay
64 / 69

TE Charles Clay

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
65 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
66 / 69

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Damiere Byrd
67 / 69

WR Damiere Byrd

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
68 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Chris Banjo
69 / 69

S Chris Banjo

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Expected To Have Second Interviews For Head Coach Candidates

Kafka, Anarumo, Flores reportedly will meet again

news

The Historic Pairing Of Dennis Green And Rod Graves

Cardinals just wanted proven coach with first Black Head Coach-GM duo

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

You've Got Mail: The Due Diligence Of A Coach Search

Topics include head coach experience, Hopkins possibilities, and being 'all in'

news

Playoff Results Mean More Coaching Possibilities For Cardinals

Team reportedly to ask permission to talk to both Bengals coordinators

news

As Cardinals Coach Search Heads Into New Week, Sean Payton Talks

Candidate speaks about NFL interview process

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Special Teams

Andy Lee's turn as a passer jumps to the top of the list

news

One NFL Coaching Job Filled, Four To Go As Cardinals Continue Interviews

Reich, a Cardinals candidate, goes to Panthers as Payton reportedly meets

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Defense

Crazy ending in Vegas was inevitable to top the list

news

You've Got Mail: Seeking A New Coach

Topics include the candidate field, drafting a QB, and DeMeco Ryans

news

Coach Search Continues On For Cardinals

Flores, Payton interviews reportedly come this week

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Offense

Four big catches and a Kyler Murray endless scramble make the list

Advertising