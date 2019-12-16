Kenyan Drake Scores Four Touchdowns Against Browns

Drake did not want to take much credit for his performance against Cleveland, although there were times in which he made dazzling moves to evade defenders. The reason for his success, Drake said, was the offensive line paving the way for him.

He tangibly shared the wealth after his third touchdown run, handing the ball to D.J. Humphries in the end zone so the left tackle could spike it.

"When one eats, we all eat," Drake said. "That's what I was telling them on the sidelines. These guys, they work their butt off to do their job. The least I could do is reward them for the job they do, because the person that falls into the end zone after a 1-yard carry gets all the glory. You have to let them know that it's their time to shine, too."

In addition to the fantastic performance, Drake also broke a personal losing streak of 14 straight games, which dated back to the "Miami Miracle" victory over the Patriots last December, when he scored on lateral with no time left on the clock.

Murray said he would "probably go crazy" losing that much, but Drake took it in stride.

"I really wasn't even thinking about it until it got to the point where people talked about it," Drake said. "I just feel like people want to find something to talk about. … It was a wild stat, but now that stat's history."

On Sunday, most of the talk was about Drake's performance. Amid all the conversation concerning David Johnson’s playing time, there's no denying the reason Drake has grabbed hold of the starting job.