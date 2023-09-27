Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

In his career, ﻿Matt Prater﻿ had booted 72 field goals of at least 50 yards, most in NFL history.

So having him try a 62-yard field goal right before halftime against the Cowboys on Sunday, made sense.

"We know what his capabilities are," Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said of the big kick that was Prater's third of at least 60 yards in his career. "Obviously it takes the right situation. Matt is certainly capable of a lot.

"Anything Matt kicks has a chance."

The field goal was one of three Prater kicked in the win against the Cowboys, and with the 62-yarder, it was good enough to win the NFC special teams Player of the Week on Wednesday. Prater also added an extra point, although he lost the chance at two others when the Cardinals went for two-point conversions.

It is the 15th time Prater has been named special teams Player of the Week in his career. He last earned the honor in 2021, when he was named POW twice in the Cardinals' playoff season.

Prater's 62-yarder was a line drive, and made difficult with the laces facing his foot.

"Anytime you're back that far, you hope it stays straight," Prater said after the game. "You basically swing to try and get it there. Fortunately it went straight."

After converting 88 percent of his field goals last season -- his best mark since 2015 -- he's 8-for-9 this season, including two more field goals of at least 50 (and his one miss, from beyond 50, just missing left.)