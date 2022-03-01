Kyler Murray Discussion Part Of Business For Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury

INDIANAPOLIS – Kliff Kingsbury opened with some levity.

"Just a quick programming note," the Cardinals coach said Tuesday, before taking the first question from the media at the NFL Scouting Combine. "(GM) Steve Keim will be here at 3 p.m. I know he's really anxious to talk to you guys, so any of the tough ones, you can save for him."

Kingsbury knew what was coming. The subject leaned heavy into quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and Murray's desire for a contract extension, which his agent made plain in a statement released Monday.

"It's part of the business," Kingsbury said, who acknowledged he had read the statement.

Keim said it was just an agent doing his job, and all contract talks would be held confidential – and another couple of attempts to pry any information from Keim about conversations between he and Murray agent Erik Burkhardt were rebuffed.

"People have different ways of approaching things and I respect it," Keim said. "You can't get caught up taking things personal. It is a business. You have to be able to separate the business and the personal side of it.

"I've done contracts with players individually (without agents), as recently DeAndre Hopkins, and that was one of the things we had to talk about. To make sure when we sat together that were going to be able to talk this out together and it wasn't going to become personal."

Keim said he is not concerned about any repercussions if a Murray extension isn't done this offseason, and also not concerned that Murray would sit out. Keim added the Cardinals will "absolutely" pick up Murray's fifth-year option for 2023 should a new deal not get done by the early May deadline.