Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Krys Barnes Joins Cardinals Linebacking Corps

Former Packer agrees to one-year contract

Mar 25, 2023 at 04:20 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AP22255858074962
Stacy Bengs/AP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Cardinals added another piece for the defense on Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with off-ball linebacker Krys Barnes.

Barnes spent his first three seasons with the Packers, totaling three sacks, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 35 games -- including 24 starts. He was limited to six games last season after suffering an ankle injury.

Barnes is the third inside linebacker the Cardinals have signed in free agency after Kyzir White and Josh Woods, while also re-signing Ezekiel Turner. (Turner and Woods are primarily special teamers.) The Cardinals already had Zaven Collins and Blake Lynch and, potentially, Isaiah Simmons depending where defensive coordinator Nick Rallis chooses to deploy him.

The Cardinals are set to begin their offseason conditioning program on April 11 and will be on the field with the new coaching staff for the first time on April 25 when the team holds a voluntary veteran minicamp.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Free Agent Tracker For 2023

Keep tabs on all of the team's free agents, coming and going

news

Cardinals Add Linebacker Josh Woods To Roster

Special teamer was captain with Lions

news

Cardinals Agree To Terms With OL Dennis Daley

Tackle started 16 games for Tennessee last season

news

Cardinals Bring Back Antonio Hamilton, Add L.J. Collier

Defensive depth added as Ledbetter signs tender offer

news

Cardinals Agree To Deals With Zach Pascal, David Blough

Teams brings in receiver with size and potential quarterback help

news

Kyzir White Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Cardinals

Also bringing in OL Hjalte Froholdt, DL Kevin Strong

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Will Hernandez, Ezekiel Turner

Offensive line has some pieces prior to official start of free agency

news

Cardinals Bring Back Kelvin Beachum, Matt Prater To Roster

Team also re-signs running back Corey Clement

news

Cardinals Cut Markus Golden, Bring Back Greg Dortch

Veteran linebacker had one year left on contract

news

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

Production not enough after midseason trade from Panthers

news

Cardinals Claim Offensive Lineman Hayden Howerton Off Waivers

Former Patriot can play across the interior

Advertising