Krys Barnes Joins Cardinals Linebacking Corps

The Cardinals added another piece for the defense on Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with off-ball linebacker Krys Barnes.

Barnes spent his first three seasons with the Packers, totaling three sacks, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 35 games -- including 24 starts. He was limited to six games last season after suffering an ankle injury.

Barnes is the third inside linebacker the Cardinals have signed in free agency after Kyzir White and Josh Woods, while also re-signing Ezekiel Turner. (Turner and Woods are primarily special teamers.) The Cardinals already had Zaven Collins and Blake Lynch and, potentially, Isaiah Simmons depending where defensive coordinator Nick Rallis chooses to deploy him.