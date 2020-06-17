Kyler Murray: 'What's Been Going On Is Completely Wrong,' Plans To Kneel

A passionate Kyler Murray talked about the Black Lives Matter movement Wednesday, praising the peaceful protests and saying how much he believes his generation will eventually help curtail racism.
The Cardinals quarterback also said he would join in those protests this season by taking a knee during the national anthem to bring attention to the cause.
"I stand for what's right," Murray said during a Zoom call with the media. "That's the bottom line. I call it like I see it. What's been going on is completely wrong. I'll definitely be taking a knee."
Murray, 22, sees change coming in the world and just the start of a shift.
"It's not enough to just not be racist," Murray said. "You've got to be anti-racist. You've got to hold everyone accountable."
Saying he was lucky enough not to have had to deal with too much racism growing up, Murray did acknowledge that he had been made fun of when he was younger because of his Korean heritage (Murray's mother is Korean.)
Having more and more people speak up on the subject is important, he said.
"I feel like now more than ever people can say what they want to say," Murray said. "Before … I felt we had to beat around the bush and straddle the line and say the political correct thing. Now I feel holding everybody accountable and saying what's on your chest, what's on your mind, I think that's the best thing for the world."
Racism isn't as prevalent in his generation, Murray believes, but there is plenty in the generations before, "a lot of hate in this world."
That's why the current protests and conversations across the country and across the world have given him optimism things can be different. And why he needs to be a part of it.
"I don't really care what anybody thinks about me, never have," Murray said. "But I know a lot of people that do. For me, being a black man in America, if it's wrong, I'm going to say it's wrong. I feel like, personally, it's on everybody to hold everybody accountable."