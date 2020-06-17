Kyler Murray: 'What's Been Going On Is Completely Wrong,' Plans To Kneel

Having more and more people speak up on the subject is important, he said.

"I feel like now more than ever people can say what they want to say," Murray said. "Before … I felt we had to beat around the bush and straddle the line and say the political correct thing. Now I feel holding everybody accountable and saying what's on your chest, what's on your mind, I think that's the best thing for the world."

Racism isn't as prevalent in his generation, Murray believes, but there is plenty in the generations before, "a lot of hate in this world."

That's why the current protests and conversations across the country and across the world have given him optimism things can be different. And why he needs to be a part of it.