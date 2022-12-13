Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Knee Injury In Loss To Patriots

"As a group we have to buckle down and play well together, practice well together, and finish these last four games out," McCoy said. "That will be my focus.

"It sucks for Kyler. We've been together for two years. We've been together every day. I don't ever want to see anything like that happen. I know how much he cares about the game, I know how hard he works. It's just unfortunate. I think I'll be able to put my arm around him with this because I've dealt with many in my career."

The Cardinals (4-9) actually held a 13-7 lead Monday against the Patriots (7-6), who were fighting for their playoff life. But Kingsbury – after Matt Prater had already missed a 50-yard field goal – chose to go for it on fourth down and eschew another 50-yard try on 4th-and-2 with 36 seconds left before halftime.

The pass was knocked down. The Patriots kicked a field goal on the final play of the half, tied it to start the second half, and then turned a DeAndre Hopkins fumble into a 23-yard touchdown return by linebacker Raekwon McMillan to take a lead they never relinquished.

"I take responsibility for that," Hopkins said. "I think that's where everything went downhill. Got them the momentum. It kept coming. That's on me."