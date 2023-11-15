Kyler Murray Finds His Edge After Return From Knee Injury

There was nothing offensively that was held back, Petzing said, and while Murray spent all but nine of his snaps in shotgun, Petzing reiterated he has no problem putting Murray under center when the situation calls.

The Cardinals had "a couple hiccups" operationally, Petzing said, but the OC took as much of the blame for that as having a quarterback in his first start of the season. But Petzing did note Murray's transition to a new offensive language that will take time.

Despite being in all the meetings from the spring on with the new coaching staff, Murray still found a learning curve in actual game situations.

"Being in the moment, and not being able to go to what I would normally go to, having to stay with what we are doing now, there are definitely some old habits that want to creep back in when you are out there," Murray said. "But it is good breaking those habits and trusting the process."

There will be a process. Tight end Trey McBride had a career day playing with Murray with eight catches for 131 yards, but he and Murray also weren't on the same page on the play that led to Murray's lone interception.

"I thought Kyler did a good job for the first week really working with us," McBride said.

"I think it was awesome flow even though it's our first week together," tackle Paris Johnson added. "I think it felt really natural."

Long past the difficult part of his injury – Murray said it's all a blur now – the quarterback believes he is better for having gone through the injury and right where he is supposed to be in the moment.

Smiles happened often, both Sunday after the win and again Wednesday.

Then again, Murray is also staying with that edge.