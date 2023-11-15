Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Finds His Edge After Return From Knee Injury

Cardinals quarterback still trying to break old habits in new offense

Nov 15, 2023 at 04:09 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass to wide receiver Rondale Moore during Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass to wide receiver Rondale Moore during Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Back in his baseball-playing days, if Kyler Murray were to hit two home runs in a game, he didn't relax. He wondered how he could make sure he did it again.

In his life as Cardinals quarterback it is no different.

"You're always on edge," Murray said Wednesday, as he prepared for start No. 2 of his back-from-ACL-surgery season. "You're never really comfortable. Great players understand when you are always on edge, whatever zone you're in you're trying to stay in it however you get in it as long as possible."

Murray's first game back wasn't perfect. But it was a victory, and the fifth-year signal-caller didn't look any different from the player he had been before his injury.

Murray acknowledged during the game he kept asking around "How's it look, how's it look?" to anyone who would listen. But in the end, "it didn't feel rusty," he said. "I felt good. I felt confident."

That was one. Now comes his first road trip, in Houston against the surprising Texans, against a defense curated by head coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

"You've got to start over, you've got to get back in the lab, you've got to make sure you put together a good plan," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Kyler Week 2.

There was nothing offensively that was held back, Petzing said, and while Murray spent all but nine of his snaps in shotgun, Petzing reiterated he has no problem putting Murray under center when the situation calls.

The Cardinals had "a couple hiccups" operationally, Petzing said, but the OC took as much of the blame for that as having a quarterback in his first start of the season. But Petzing did note Murray's transition to a new offensive language that will take time.

Despite being in all the meetings from the spring on with the new coaching staff, Murray still found a learning curve in actual game situations.

"Being in the moment, and not being able to go to what I would normally go to, having to stay with what we are doing now, there are definitely some old habits that want to creep back in when you are out there," Murray said. "But it is good breaking those habits and trusting the process."

There will be a process. Tight end Trey McBride had a career day playing with Murray with eight catches for 131 yards, but he and Murray also weren't on the same page on the play that led to Murray's lone interception.

"I thought Kyler did a good job for the first week really working with us," McBride said.

"I think it was awesome flow even though it's our first week together," tackle Paris Johnson added. "I think it felt really natural."

Long past the difficult part of his injury – Murray said it's all a blur now – the quarterback believes he is better for having gone through the injury and right where he is supposed to be in the moment.

Smiles happened often, both Sunday after the win and again Wednesday.

Then again, Murray is also staying with that edge.

"A lot of people keep saying, 'Oh he's a better leader now' this and that, I just think people … I don't want to get too much into it," Murray said, catching himself. "But the light's different right now. People around me, teammates, everybody, it's just a different energy."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 11 vs. Texans

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 11 regular season matchup against the Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Phil Hoskins (79) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Phil Hoskins (79) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 45

Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 45

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 45

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Divaad Wilson (27) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Divaad Wilson (27) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 45

Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
32 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Davion Davis (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
33 / 45

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Davion Davis (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
34 / 45

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
35 / 45

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
36 / 45

Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
37 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
38 / 45

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
39 / 45

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
40 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
41 / 45

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Phil Hoskins (79) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
42 / 45

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Phil Hoskins (79) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
43 / 45

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
44 / 45

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
45 / 45

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets
news

Kyler Murray Magic Turns 69 Into 13 During Crucial Cardinals Scramble

Quarterback's escape improv was about more than just a first down
news

BJ Ojulari Sacks Helps Cardinals To Complete Win

Defense getting help from rookie as stops help Kyler comeback
news

Cardinals Welcome Kyler Murray Experience In Win Over Falcons

Quarterback looks solid after 11 months off in 25-23 victory
news

Trey McBride Takes Star Turn Against Falcons

Second-year man becomes first tight end to gain 100 yards for Cardinals since 1989
news

Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

RB Tony Jones brought back to practice squad to play Sunday
news

Getting Kyler Murray Back On Field Has Cardinals Smiling

Team takes on Falcons with franchise quarterback back behind center
news

It's Official: Kyler Murray To Start Sunday

Gannon confirms what was expected at QB
news

The Return Of Kyler Murray: 'I've Felt Good For Quite Some Time'

Quarterback prepares for first start after tearing ACL
news

With Kyler Murray Return, Receivers Are Ready

After QB's long layoff, passing game figures to be work in progress
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For James Conner

Running back is averaging 5.4 yards a carry this season
Advertising