Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Gets New Contract Through 2028 Season

Quarterback's deal locks him up prior to training camp

Jul 21, 2022 at 09:23 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Kyler Murray has agreed to a new contract.
Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray has agreed to a new contract.

The deal for Kyler Murray has been agreed upon.

After an offseason of drama and speculation, the Cardinals and their quarterback came to terms on a new contract on Thursday, locking him up through 2028.

Financial parameters were not announced, but Sports Illustrated reported the deal would have $105 million fully guaranteed and $265 million total over the next seven seasons. Murray had been scheduled to make $5.3 million this season (with a salary cap number of $11.4M), and the Cardinals had already picked up his fifth-year option in 2023 that guaranteed a salary of $29.7M.

With those existing numbers, the new deal would provide Murray with an average of a little more than $46M per season of new money on the extra five seasons, and boost his pay this season to $30 million. Cleveland's Deshaun Watson is at $46M per year, with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers above $50M per season.

"(Kyler) is going to continue to get better," coach Kliff Kingsbury said in an episode of "The Dave Pasch Podcast. "The contract deal I feel really good about. We know he's our future here. The talent, I've said it since I got here, is generational with what he can do running throwing the football.

"I think last year was kind of the perfect storm for him, you get injured, and when you come back, you don't have your number one receiver, either. So that's a lot of trying to get back up to speed. ... But each year you look at the stats, you look at any wins, anything, it's gotten dramatically better."

Murray had not been eligible for an extension until the day after the regular season ended in 2021, and soon after Murray's agent made it public the QB needed to get a new deal. Speculation had been that Murray might not attend training camp without a new deal, and coach Kliff Kingsbury had said he was “praying” a deal would be done before camp.

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson had the entirety of his $230M deal guaranteed, a precedent other teams had little interest in. Murray's deal is short of that, but given that he will turn 25 Aug. 7, he has a good chance of playing out the deal and collecting all the money anyway.

Murray has not spoken to the media since March when he appeared at a personal charity event.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said then. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

After the Cardinals selected Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and then made the Pro Bowl in each of his next two seasons. The Cardinals win total has improved from 5 to 8 to 11 and the franchise made the playoffs this past year for the first time since the 2015 season.

Related Content

news

Maxx Williams Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Tight end coming off October ACL injury

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Wide Receiver

With Hopkins out until October, Brown arrives to supplement unit

news

You've Got Mail: Calm Before The Training Camp Storm

Topics include Hudson's return, Kyler optimism, and open practices

news

Rodney Hudson Set To Return To Cardinals For 2022 Season

Center will play a 12th year after uncertain offseason

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Quarterback

Colt McCoy set to back up Kyler Murray

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Offensive Line

Uncertainty at center and right guard positions

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Special Teams

Prater and Lee return as dependable pieces

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Tight End

Ertz, Williams, McBride headline the loaded position

news

You've Got Mail: The Question At Center

Topics include Luketa's role, Fotu's weight, and Humphries' future

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 10 open practices at State Farm Stadium; free digital tickets required

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Running Back

Conner returns to anchor position; Benjamin and Williams top race for RB2

Advertising