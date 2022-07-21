Kyler Murray Gets New Contract Through 2028 Season

The deal for Kyler Murray has been agreed upon.

After an offseason of drama and speculation, the Cardinals and their quarterback came to terms on a new contract on Thursday, locking him up through 2028.

Financial parameters were not announced, but Sports Illustrated reported the deal would have $105 million fully guaranteed and $265 million total over the next seven seasons. Murray had been scheduled to make $5.3 million this season (with a salary cap number of $11.4M), and the Cardinals had already picked up his fifth-year option in 2023 that guaranteed a salary of $29.7M.

With those existing numbers, the new deal would provide Murray with an average of a little more than $46M per season of new money on the extra five seasons, and boost his pay this season to $30 million. Cleveland's Deshaun Watson is at $46M per year, with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers above $50M per season.

"(Kyler) is going to continue to get better," coach Kliff Kingsbury said in an episode of "The Dave Pasch Podcast. "The contract deal I feel really good about. We know he's our future here. The talent, I've said it since I got here, is generational with what he can do running throwing the football.