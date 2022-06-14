Kliff Kingsbury 'Praying' For Kyler Contract Resolution

Kliff Kingsbury isn't making any predictions about when a contract extension with quarterback Kyler Murray -- who was working at mandatory minicamp Tuesday as expected -- might be finished.

But the head coach certainly has his preference.

"I'm praying before training camp," Kingsbury said Tuesday.

"I just want him there Day One of training camp," Kingsbury added.

While there have been reports Murray wouldn't come to camp without a deal -- Murray has not said that, and the one time he has taken inquires from the media this offseason was back in March -- Kingsbury said it was a "Kyler question."

"Personally, I'm being selfish here, I would love for him to be there the first day of training camp," Kingsbury said, adding that he wants to "control what I can control."