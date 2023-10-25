Kyler Murray Listed As Full As Practice Week Begins

With the return of the franchise quarterback, every little step is worth a headline.

And so it was Wednesday when Kyler Murray was listed as "full" on the injury report for the first time, as he begins his second week of practice during his return window from the PUP list.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had said last week, when Murray was originally designated to return, that the QB was a "full go." But he was listed as limited all week in his first time on the field since tearing his ACL last December. Three practices in, he has been upgraded.

Gannon, not surprisingly, was providing little information when he met with the media before practice on Wednesday.

"We just keep going about our business and our process," Gannon said. "We will get him out there today and see where it goes."

The Cardinals have until Nov. 8 to activate Murray to the roster, although he can be brought back earlier. If he were to be activated earlier, it would make sense he would be ready to play. It will make Saturday's final roster moves of the week -- teams can't activate players on Sundays -- the transactions to watch with Murray.