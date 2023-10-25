Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Listed As Full As Practice Week Begins

Quarterback no longer limited in final rehab stages

Oct 25, 2023 at 02:47 PM
Darren Urban

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks with wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) and quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork during Wednesday's practice.

With the return of the franchise quarterback, every little step is worth a headline.

And so it was Wednesday when Kyler Murray was listed as "full" on the injury report for the first time, as he begins his second week of practice during his return window from the PUP list.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had said last week, when Murray was originally designated to return, that the QB was a "full go." But he was listed as limited all week in his first time on the field since tearing his ACL last December. Three practices in, he has been upgraded.

Gannon, not surprisingly, was providing little information when he met with the media before practice on Wednesday.

"We just keep going about our business and our process," Gannon said. "We will get him out there today and see where it goes."

The Cardinals have until Nov. 8 to activate Murray to the roster, although he can be brought back earlier. If he were to be activated earlier, it would make sense he would be ready to play. It will make Saturday's final roster moves of the week -- teams can't activate players on Sundays -- the transactions to watch with Murray.

During the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Murray still was working mostly with practice-squad pass catchers. The Cardinals host Baltimore at home on Sunday, before a road trip in Cleveland next week.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Keith Ismael (60) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9), Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jeff Smith (81) and Arizona Cardinals running back Tony Jones (37) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kaden Davis (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
