Kyler Murray Or Colt McCoy As Cardinals QB1 In Mexico?

Kingsbury said even if Murray came to him saying he wanted to play, as head coach "I have to be smart where we are at and making sure he can play."

McCoy is 3-1 as a starter in place of Murray the last two seasons, with a victory against each of the other three NFC West teams, all on the road. It was the 49ers he beat first last season, and now the 49ers loom Monday. While it's a "home" game for the Cardinals, it'll take place in Mexico City.

Murray said McCoy "did a great job" against the Rams, although he is anxious to play again.

"You never want to miss time, you never want to miss reps," Murray said. "Practice reps, game reps. All those matter. I'm a rep guy. For me, being out with the guys, that's why we do it. But it was great to win."

McCoy said postgame he wanted to see Murray healthy. Whether he has to play or just help guide the young starter, the 36-year-old McCoy continues to provide exactly what is needed as a backup quarterback.

"Since he's been here, you have seen Kyler's level of play elevated, and it has a lot to do with Colt and how he views the game and how he processes the game and how he talks the game with Kyler," Kingsbury said. "You can't put a price tag on what he's meant for him and this entire organization."

Murray's praise too went beyond what McCoy was able to do on the field in Los Angeles.