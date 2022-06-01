Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Returns For Cardinals OTA Work

Kingsbury said quarterback's presence is 'day to day'

Jun 01, 2022 at 04:24 PM
Darren Urban

QB Kyler Murray talks with wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown during Wednesday’s OTA.
Kelvin Beachum was walking through the Cardinals' facility after the team's OTA workout on Wednesday toward his upcoming press conference when he passed the team room.

Inside, Kyler Murray was leading the video study of that day's 7-on-7 practice.

"He's putting in the work," the Cardinals tackle said. "It's been a maturation process, and he's continuing to get better."

The news Wednesday that Murray had returned to the team's voluntary OTAs after missing the first three last week was welcomed by the Cardinals. He hasn't been the only veteran absent – Beachum, for instance, also had not been at the Cards' offseason work until Wednesday – but as the quarterback, his presence means something more.

Murray has made no secret of his desire for a contract extension – he has two years left on his current deal – and while GM Steve Keim said recently he expects a new deal to be done at some point this summer, it's unknown if the sides are close to any agreement.

Regardless, Murray's appearance felt meaningful.

The Cardinals have two more voluntary OTAs the balance of this week and the final four of the offseason next week before closing out the offseason work with the mandatory minicamp June 14-16.

If Murray has returned for good for the six remaining OTAs, coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't saying.

"You'll have to show up next time and see," Kingsbury said. "We're day to day around here. It was good to have him. We've been in constant communication, so we'll just take it one day at a time."

Murray did not speak to the media.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore said Murray has a group chat going with the entire receivers room, a place where not just football but other things are discussed. Having Murray back was "fun," Moore said, but said players have to find a way to improve in the offseason whether others participate in team practices or not.

"Everyone has their own routine," Moore said. "I don't think there is a right or wrong way. We do what we can with what we got and keep chugging on."

In addition to Murray and Beachum, veteran offensive linemen Justin Pugh and D.J. Humphries and wide receiver Marquis Brown also made their first appearance at OTAs on Wednesday.

Kingsbury said not only have there been some tweaks on offense but the ability to install them now instead of waiting for training camp like the last two Covid-impacted offseasons should help.

The coach all along has downplayed Murray's absence, noting their constant contact and knowledge of Murray's work habits back home in Dallas. Asked if he saw anything different, Kingsbury quipped "his hair is different."

On the field, though, Kingsbury was finally to be able to start to visualize what he will have on offense this season. It's clear it fed his optimism.

"I was talking to our assistants about Week 7, when (DeAndre Hopkins) gets back," Kingsbury said, "trying to help me when everybody is cussing me out for not getting enough targets."

A Little Kyler, A Little Hollywood At OTAs

Images from the Cardinals' fourth OTA of the offseason Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Nate Brooks (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Nate Brooks (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells (84) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells (84) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49)practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49)practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells (84) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells (84) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals practice during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals practice during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

