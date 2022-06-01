Kyler Murray Returns For Cardinals OTA Work

If Murray has returned for good for the six remaining OTAs, coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't saying.

"You'll have to show up next time and see," Kingsbury said. "We're day to day around here. It was good to have him. We've been in constant communication, so we'll just take it one day at a time."

Murray did not speak to the media.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore said Murray has a group chat going with the entire receivers room, a place where not just football but other things are discussed. Having Murray back was "fun," Moore said, but said players have to find a way to improve in the offseason whether others participate in team practices or not.

"Everyone has their own routine," Moore said. "I don't think there is a right or wrong way. We do what we can with what we got and keep chugging on."

In addition to Murray and Beachum, veteran offensive linemen Justin Pugh and D.J. Humphries and wide receiver Marquis Brown also made their first appearance at OTAs on Wednesday.

Kingsbury said not only have there been some tweaks on offense but the ability to install them now instead of waiting for training camp like the last two Covid-impacted offseasons should help.

The coach all along has downplayed Murray's absence, noting their constant contact and knowledge of Murray's work habits back home in Dallas. Asked if he saw anything different, Kingsbury quipped "his hair is different."

On the field, though, Kingsbury was finally to be able to start to visualize what he will have on offense this season. It's clear it fed his optimism.