Hollywood Brown Headed To IR; Kyler Murray Back To Practice

Quarterback had missed first two workouts of week with 'holiday bug'

Published: Dec 29, 2023 at 09:51 AM Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 02:22 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Marquise Brown is going to Injured Reserve with a heel injury.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals did get Kyler Murray back at practice on Friday as he returned from an illness, but they won't have Marquise Brown again this season.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the Cardinals will be putting the wide receiver on Injured Reserve with his lingering heel injury that kept him out of last week's game against the Bears and had Brown leaving early during the previous two games against the 49ers and Steelers.

"He's been awesome with (battling)," Gannon said. "He tried man. I love him for it. For the better part of a month he's been grinding through an injury. He's a Ferrari out there and you're putting unleaded in him when he needs premium.

"He's tried. It's not for lack of that. He's here in the wee hours, getting treatment. He wants to play. He just can't go."

Gannon said he doesn't think Brown will need surgery, just rest.

The Cardinals officially placed Brown on IR on Friday afternoon. They did the same with defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (knee).

It was a rough year for Brown, who is scheduled to be a free agent in March. Hoping to have a big season in anticipation of that, Brown played well but never seemed to click with Joshua Dobbs, the starting quarterback the first half of the season. The two were unable to hook up on multiple deep plays that were open.

Murray's return didn't help much, but that was complicated by the injury. For the season, Brown finished with 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores, and will still be the team's second-leading pass catcher (behind tight end Trey McBride) despite so much missed time and opportunity.

The news was better with Murray. Murray had been out Wednesday and Thursday, although Gannon said the QB went through all the mental reps on Thursday and Gannon said he isn't concerned about Murray's preparedness for the Eagles on Sunday.

It will affect Murray "a little bit, but he's played a lot of ball," Gannon said. "He probably met more this week than any other week getting up to speed on things, but he'll be out there (Friday) and he'll let it rip. I'm less concerned than if he was a rookie. He understands what he has to do to give us a chance to win."

NOWASKE ADDED OFF WAIVERS

The Cardinals were awarded their waiver claim for linebacker Trevor Nowaske on Friday. Nowaske, an undrafted rookie, was released by the Lions this week.

