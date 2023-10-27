Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Status Doubtful For Ravens Game

Gannon says 'we'll see' if quarterback plays Sunday

Oct 27, 2023 at 01:19 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

2023_Practice_1026ce_0593
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray was removed from the injury report on Thursday for the first time, although he remains on the PUP list.

Kyler Murray hasn't been ruled out to play Sunday, although coach Jonathan Gannon was providing few hints about his quarterback's status Friday morning.

"We'll see," Gannon said when asked if Murray could make his first appearance of the season against the Ravens after his ACL injury.

Murray was officially listed as doubtful for the game. Joshua Dobbs is expected to make his eighth straight start.

Murray had been left off the injury report on Thursday, another indicator of his good health. Gannon said that was because Murray was fully healthy. But the Cardinals had to give him a game designation on Friday if they wanted him to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list. If they did not give him a game designation (questionable/doubtful/out), he had to be activated for Sunday's game.

Gannon said Murray's practice work will have been the same all three days of work this week, regardless of his daily injury report status. Gannon said Murray will not need a knee brace.

Like Thursday, Murray was not listed with a practice designation. The only way he could be available Sunday is if he is activated to the roster from PUP on Saturday.

"The ball jumps off of his hand, he's explosive getting out of the pocket, he's got good command of the offense right now," Gannon said. "He threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws."

