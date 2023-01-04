Kyler Murray Has Surgery, Cardinals Go Blough At QB For Finale 

McCoy wanted to play, Kingsbury acknowledged. But "probably not having Kyler to start the year, it's the right thing to do," the coach added.

That leaves Blough with a difficult assignment, going against the 49ers -- who have the best defense in the league for a team that has won nine straight games.

"Last week he didn't get the full (practice) process, he really only had Friday, so we want to see what he can do with the full process and see how he plays against a really good defense," Kingsbury said.

Blough will have wide receiver Hollywood Brown as a target, after Brown had six catches for 61 yards and drew a 40-yard pass-interference penalty. He will not have DeAndre Hopkins, who won't play with his knee issue and is done for the season.

Blough completed 24-of-40 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown last week with no turnovers in his first start since 2019.

"I believe my best football is in front of me still and I am just thankful for the opportunity because they don't come around every day in this league," Blough said after Sunday's game.