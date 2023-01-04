Kyler Murray Has Surgery, Cardinals Go Blough At QB For Finale 

Kyler Murray had successful ACL surgery. Colt McCoy was shut down. And David Blough will be the Cardinals final starting quarterback for the 2022 season a week into 2023.
There is still much to be determined with the Cardinals' quarterback room for next season, but short term, the path is clear.
Blough not surprisingly got the nod to play against the 49ers after starting in Atlanta and playing a solid game. McCoy isn't bothered by concussion symptoms any longer, but with the reality that Murray won't be ready for the start of next season, McCoy is a potential opening day starter and that takes precedence over more playing time this season.
"We need him next year," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Particularly with the situation we have with Kyler."
Murray had his surgery done Tuesday. NFL Network reported it included not only the ACL but also some meniscus repair. Kingsbury said he texted with his quarterback and said "I know he was excited to get it done and get moving forward."
Indeed, Murray soon after tweeted out a picture of himself in a hospital bed, saying in part, "I appreciate the positivity and support more than I can express."
McCoy wanted to play, Kingsbury acknowledged. But "probably not having Kyler to start the year, it's the right thing to do," the coach added.
That leaves Blough with a difficult assignment, going against the 49ers -- who have the best defense in the league for a team that has won nine straight games.
"Last week he didn't get the full (practice) process, he really only had Friday, so we want to see what he can do with the full process and see how he plays against a really good defense," Kingsbury said.
Blough will have wide receiver Hollywood Brown as a target, after Brown had six catches for 61 yards and drew a 40-yard pass-interference penalty. He will not have DeAndre Hopkins, who won't play with his knee issue and is done for the season.
Blough completed 24-of-40 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown last week with no turnovers in his first start since 2019.
"I believe my best football is in front of me still and I am just thankful for the opportunity because they don't come around every day in this league," Blough said after Sunday's game.
Kingsbury said the team has not yet talked about what needs to be done at QB for next season with Murray's status, although "we know that's a discussion that has to be had."