Kyler Murray Works Toward ACL Return: 'The Job Doesn't Stop'

"Reps are your biggest tool for learning but he's played a lot of football and he's an extremely intelligent person," Gannon said. "A guy that has played at a high level for a long time, I'm not as worried as much. He doesn't need to bank 100 reps. He's seen Cover 3 and all the ways to play it.

"He'll have some rust he'll have to knock off but he'll be ready to go."

Knowing what to expect from Murray this season will be difficult. Not only is it a new offense, but many players coming back from an ACL tear don't get all the way back to "normal" until the following season. Murray, as a quarterback whose legs are a big part of his game, will be under the microscope when it comes to that aspect.

But Murray was going to be under the microscope, injury or not, now five years into his career. He believes he is "wiser." Now it must translate to his game.

"I've got to respect the person or understand the ins and outs or the rhymes and reasons for what we are doing," Murray said. "I'm going to listen. I'm going to be coachable and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the (expletive) ain't working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror.