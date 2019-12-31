Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

DeepDiveBannernoname-category-logo

For Fitz, Age Is But A Number, And Other Cardinals' Numbers To Crunch

Prominent takeaways from the 2019 season

Dec 31, 2019 at 10:46 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard/Deep Dive

azcardinals.com

WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown against the Seahawks.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Larry Fitzgerald may not be the same dominant player he was during his athletic prime, but his consistency has been remarkable.

The Cardinals' future Hall of Famer finished with a team-high 804 receiving yards in 2019. He has now led the Cardinals in receiving at age 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36.

Anquan Boldin and Michael Floyd are the only two other players to lead the team in receiving since Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004. Christian Kirk, who finished second on the team with 709 receiving yards this year, was 8 when Fitzgerald pulled the feat for the first time.

With the season officially wrapped, that was one statistic that stood out. Here are some others:

  • The franchise was in bad shape at the conclusion of 2018, as its negative-200 point-differential was the worst in the NFL. Despite a rookie quarterback taking the reins for the second straight year, that number improved to negative-81 this season -- tenth-worst in the NFL -- including an average losing margin of only 3.3 points in the final 12 games.
  • The Cardinals' running game was the brightest facet on either side of the ball, averaging a franchise-record 5.03 yards per carry. Quarterback Kyler Murray led the way at 5.8 yards per tote, followed by Kenyan Drake at 5.2 and Chase Edmonds at 5.1.
  • Murray finished No. 15 overall in ESPN’s Total QBR, an all-encompassing way to rate quarterbacks. He finished ahead of every first- or second-year quarterback not named Lamar Jackson, as well as veterans Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff, among others.
  • The Cardinals' pass defense was the team's biggest weakness, as it finished No. 27 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. The Cardinals did make some strides down the stretch, as they were in the bottom two for much of the year.
  • The offensive line was ranked No. 10 in the NFL for ESPN’s Pass-Block Win Rate, as Murray's decision-making in the backfield was oftentimes more responsible for sacks than his blockers. A.Q. Shipley finished fifth among centers, winning 95% of his matchups.
  • The Cardinals were also top-10 in Pass-Rush Win Rate. While Chandler Jones played a huge role in boosting that number, defensive tackle Corey Peters had a solid year both stuffing the run and getting interior pressure.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker Ranked Top-3 NFL Safety By ESPN

Cardinals' Pro Bowler listed among position group's best by players, coaches, execs
news

Cardinals' Offensive Line Handled The Pressure

Group allowed hurry probability of only 7.2 percent in 2020, per NextGenStats tracking data
news

Cardinals Catching Suns Fever With Rest Of Valley

Kingsbury, players excited to root on NBA brethren
news

Rodney Hudson Rated Top Center In NFL By PFF

Pro Bowler expected to upgrade the interior considerably in 2021
news

Rondale Moore Not Just A Vertical Threat

Rookie wide receiver's elusiveness could help offense immediately
news

Cardinals Target Elite Athletes In Draft

GM Steve Keim added league-high four players with athleticism score in 90s
news

Kyler Murray And The Hope For Longevity

Fleet-footed signal-caller was least knocked down quarterback in NFL last season
news

Cardinals Sorting Through Right Tackle Options

Josh Jones may not be front-runner to start at tackle in 2021
news

Humphries, Hopkins, Murray Make PFF's Top 101 Players List

Left tackle judged as the top Cardinals player in 2020
news

Isaiah Simmons Makes Multiple All-Rookie Teams

Cardinals' linebacker showed flashes of his potential throughout 2020
news

Humphries, Hopkins, Murray Finish Atop Cardinals' PFF Grades

A look at the five highest-graded players from 2020
news

D.J. Humphries Putting Finishing Touches On Terrific Season

Left tackle finishes with team-best Pro Football Focus grade against 49ers
Advertising