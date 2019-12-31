For Fitz, Age Is But A Number, And Other Cardinals' Numbers To Crunch

Larry Fitzgerald may not be the same dominant player he was during his athletic prime, but his consistency has been remarkable.

The Cardinals' future Hall of Famer finished with a team-high 804 receiving yards in 2019. He has now led the Cardinals in receiving at age 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36.

Anquan Boldin and Michael Floyd are the only two other players to lead the team in receiving since Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004. Christian Kirk, who finished second on the team with 709 receiving yards this year, was 8 when Fitzgerald pulled the feat for the first time.

With the season officially wrapped, that was one statistic that stood out. Here are some others: