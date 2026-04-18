Larry Fitzgerald Feels 'Rarified' Hall Of Fame Air During Canton Visit

BARBARA SMITH lives in Canton. She volunteers at the Hall of Fame, guiding visitors through her days. She loves football, and sometime in the last decade or so, she took a liking to Larry Fitzgerald.

So there she was Friday, wearing a Fitzgerald shirt that featured his face on the front and on the back, his iconic jersey No. 11 – with the top parts of the numerals covered with Fitz's "hair." In 2017, when Smith was on vacation in Florida, she happened to enter a Starbucks where Fitzgerald was there with his two oldest sons.

Smith got Fitzgerald to take a picture with him. She made sure to show him on Friday.

"When we took the picture, he saw my Hall of Fame (shirt) and said, 'I'm going to need your help getting in there,'" Smith said. "I told him, 'I don't think so, Larry.'"

Smith was overjoyed to be able to shake Fitzgerald's hand again. "I just admire him," she said. The wait for him to get into the Hall has seemed like forever, she added. She admitted she went to the Cardinals' game in Cleveland in 2021 hoping to see Fitzgerald, except that was Fitz's first year out of the game.

"He never really announced his retirement, did he?" Smith asked.

No. No, he did not.

Not that it matters now. He's in the Hall, his career more than five years ended. That was the whole point of this trip: the future of being forever, maybe becoming one of the greats painted on one of the Hall of Fame walls.