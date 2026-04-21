That Time Cardinals Used No. 3 Pick For Hall Of Famer Larry Fitzgerald

At the Scouting Combine, Green called Fitzgerald "probably the best player in the country." Two weeks before that, Green dropped a bombshell by saying there was only a "slim" chance the Cardinals would take a quarterback at 3, praising third-year (but unproven) quarterback Josh McCown.

"Josh McCown, I think he is going to be a great one," Green said then. "I think people have a hard time believing it, but when I buy into a quarterback, I really do. That's my track record."

The relationship between Green and Fitzgerald couldn't be overlooked, but Graves said it wasn't the driving factor.

"Dennis' familiarity, that helped the matter, but we had scouted him and scouted him and overscouted him," Graves said. "There was no hesitation about the kind of player he could be.

"Now, we drafted a lot of players that came through, and to say beforehand we were actually going to get everything we got out of Larry, I don't know if any of us would imagine that."

Fitzgerald only did one pre-draft workout, nothing individually. Even now, he wonders if Green ever divulged to his father what the Cardinals would do, but in a few conversations with Green ahead of time "at no point did he show his hand."

"He told me 'You had a great year but we're still kind of evaluating everything with our needs' and that was the last conversation we had," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald already had some brushes with NFL greatness, with the University of Pittsburgh sharing facilities with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Fitzgerald's draft evaluation from then-Steelers coach Bill Cowher, which now resides in Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame display, feature reports from Steelers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and wide receivers coach Bruce Arians, both of whom ended up being Fitzgerald head coaches.)

On draft night, however, he eschewed an invite from the NFL to attend draft night in New York. His mother had passed away from cancer just a year before. He wanted to spend time with his grandfather, with whom he was close, after his grandfather had been ill. So Fitzgerald had a huge family gathering.

"One of the better nights I could remember," Fitzgerald said.