Larry Fitzgerald Makes Appearance At Cardinals-Vikings Practice

Notes: Former wide receiver has house in home state; Two linemen on baby duty

Aug 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM
Darren Urban

Larry Fitzgerald (center) has a laugh with Cardinals radio analyst Ron Wolfley (left) and Vikings Hall of Fame guard Randall McDaniel.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
EAGAN, Minn. – The spectator was in familiar surroundings, but he was fine just watching the Cardinals practice against the Vikings on Wednesday afternoon at the TCO Performance Center.

"There is nothing in me that wants to be out there," former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said with a smile. "But I can appreciate the quality and the skills that go into being out there."

Fitzgerald, who has a nearby house in his home state and spends the summers here, took time talking both to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, as well as Vikings Hall of Fame offensive lineman Randall McDaniel – who hails from Avondale Agua Fria High School in the Valley and went to Arizona State.

Fitzgerald's time as a high school prep star included learning from Vikings greats like Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

"It's funny," Fitzgerald said. "This is kind of where I cut my teeth, at Vikings training camp as a ballboy, and obviously my love for the Cardinals is where it's at and where it's always going to be. To be out there and watching my two favorite teams do it is cool."

Fitzgerald is back working as part of ESPN's pregame crew for "Monday Night Football," and is optimistic about the new duo of coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort.

"I've had a chance to meet both of them," Fitzgerald said. "I think (Ossenfort) is going to do a great job putting this thing together."

O-LINE ON BABY DUTY

Two-fifths of the Cardinals starting offensive line – left tackle D.J. Humphries and center Hjalte Froholdt – are not in Minnesota after each stayed in Arizona for the birth of their children.

"Congrats to both those guys," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "They will both be here as the week progresses. There is a time to be a dad and a husband, and I think they both had their babies on Monday, so they will join us when they can.

"Dad and husband duty is real and we planned it accordingly."

INJURY UPDATE

Cornerback Marco Wilson remains out with an undisclosed injury for the Cardinals (although he was able to touch base with agent Drew Rosenhaus, who made an appearance at practice.) Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) also sat out, as did quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Andre Baccellia.

There was a point in practice when rookie receiver Daniel Arias was shoved during a play by a Vikinsg defensive back and crashed into a padded area set up between the two practice fields. Arias was down for a couple of minutes and tended to by the athletic training staff, but eventually got up and returned to work.

