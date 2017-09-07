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Larry Fitzgerald Scores With Hit Answer

Notes: Receiver downplays Lions comments; No nerves for Peterson; Nkemdiche upgraded

Sep 07, 2017 at 07:45 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

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Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald beats Lions cornerback Darius Slay for a touchdown during the teams' 2015 meeting.


So, just where would Larry Fitzgerald prefer to be hit when he is on the field?

The veteran wide receiver paused just a moment Thursday when asked.

"In the end zone," Fitzgerald said.

The quip drew laughs from the media surrounding him and effectively defused the discussion that had arisen out of the day before, when Lions safety Glover Quin told reporters that Fitzgerald had told him in the past he’d rather be hit high on his body than low – even offering to pay the fine if the defensive back was penalized for such a blow.

Fitzgerald wasn't going down that road at all. After an earlier question, he said "I don't really like to talk about

what happens in between the lines. … (Quin) is a great player, someone I have a lot of respect for."

(To be fair, Fitzgerald apparently delivered the comment after Quin had hit him low, giving Fitzgerald an MCL injury.)

As for the idea that he might actually give pointers to a defensive back about what the defender was doing wrong – as Lions cornerback Darius Slay said – Fitzgerald simply said "I don't recall."

Fitzgerald is prepping to start his 14th season. There was no talk – yet – of Fitzgerald potentially playing his final season. Coming off a year in which he led the NFL with 107 catches, Fitzgerald said he wouldn't be setting any goals that specific for 2017.

"The ball comes my way, I'll do whatever I can to catch it," Fitzgerald said. "We have a lot of guys capable of making plays. If my number is called, I'm going to try to do what I have done the last 13 years. That's not going to change."

As for being hit, Fitzgerald did acknowledge he would have to wait until next week to know how his 34-year-old body would react to the game, given that he didn't play much in the preseason (19 snaps total). But no, he didn't wish he had played more.

"I've taken enough (hits)," Fitzgerald said. "Two-hundred-plus games, I've taken my fair share. I'm pretty sure it feels the same way it has always felt. I'm ready for it. I've worked extremely hard in the offseason and in training camp to get myself physically prepared."

PLAYERS STILL GET BUTTERFLIES – EXCEPT FOR PETERSON

Quarterback Carson Palmer said he still gets butterflies as the regular season begins. So too does Fitzgerald.

"I get butterflies in preseason games," Fitzgerald said. "I like it because it makes me know that this is something

I'm still passionate about. If I ever lost the butterflies, I don't think that would be a good thing."

One guy who does not feel it is apparently cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"I don't know the last time I got butterflies, to be honest with you," Peterson said. "I think (Carson) is a bit too old to be getting butterflies. The last time I got butterflies, maybe in high school?

"I haven't been nervous in God knows how long. I don't know if it's the confidence that I have, or the way I practice to prepare for when the game comes it's easy for me, I don't know what it is. But I don't get jitters before a game."

Fitzgerald, hearing this, shook his head.

"Patrick is cut from a different cloth," Fitzgerald said. "He's not all human. The rest of us mortals, we get butterflies."

NKEMDICHE UPDGRADED

As coach Bruce Arians promised, defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (calf) practiced for the first time Thursday, on a limited basis. Defensive coordinator James Bettcher reiterated Nkemdiche was getting better.

Nkemdiche's status remains in doubt for Sunday, but Bettcher said he is pleased with the defensive line regardless.

"I love the mix," Bettcher said.

Guard Mike Iupati (triceps) remains limited. For the Lions, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ankle) and tackle Corey Robinson (foot) were limited.

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals Rout Lions In 2015

Images from the blowout victory in Detroit the last time these teams faced off

WR Larry Fitzgerald fights for yardage
1 / 23

WR Larry Fitzgerald fights for yardage

DT Cory Redding (left) gets congratulated by DT Calais Campbell after an interception
2 / 23

DT Cory Redding (left) gets congratulated by DT Calais Campbell after an interception

CB Patrick Peterson against Lions WR Calvin Johnson
3 / 23

CB Patrick Peterson against Lions WR Calvin Johnson

TE Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass
4 / 23

TE Darren Fells catches a touchdown pass

Enjoying the win in Detroit
5 / 23

Enjoying the win in Detroit

QB Carson Palmer
6 / 23

QB Carson Palmer

CB Patrick Peterson
7 / 23

CB Patrick Peterson

WR Michael Floyd celebrates
8 / 23

WR Michael Floyd celebrates

LB Markus Golden comes around the edge
9 / 23

LB Markus Golden comes around the edge

CB Justin Bethel registers a sack
10 / 23

CB Justin Bethel registers a sack

RB David Johnson returns a kick
11 / 23

RB David Johnson returns a kick

RB David Johnson finds the end zone
12 / 23

RB David Johnson finds the end zone

S Rashad Johnson (left) and S Tony Jefferson combine for a tackle
13 / 23

S Rashad Johnson (left) and S Tony Jefferson combine for a tackle

WR Larry Fitzgerald
14 / 23

WR Larry Fitzgerald

S Tony Jefferson makes a tackle
15 / 23

S Tony Jefferson makes a tackle

WR Larry Fitzgerald
16 / 23

WR Larry Fitzgerald

S Tyrann Mathieu
17 / 23

S Tyrann Mathieu

CB Patrick Peterson (left) with Lions WR Golden Tate
18 / 23

CB Patrick Peterson (left) with Lions WR Golden Tate

S Tyrann Mathieu (right) laughs after DT Corey Redding's interception
19 / 23

S Tyrann Mathieu (right) laughs after DT Corey Redding's interception

Cardinals fans in Detroit
20 / 23

Cardinals fans in Detroit

CB Patrick Peterson
21 / 23

CB Patrick Peterson

QB Drew Stanton closing out the blowout win
22 / 23

QB Drew Stanton closing out the blowout win

S Tyrann Mathieu
23 / 23

S Tyrann Mathieu

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