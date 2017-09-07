Larry Fitzgerald Scores With Hit Answer

what happens in between the lines. … (Quin) is a great player, someone I have a lot of respect for."

(To be fair, Fitzgerald apparently delivered the comment after Quin had hit him low, giving Fitzgerald an MCL injury.)

As for the idea that he might actually give pointers to a defensive back about what the defender was doing wrong – as Lions cornerback Darius Slay said – Fitzgerald simply said "I don't recall."

Fitzgerald is prepping to start his 14th season. There was no talk – yet – of Fitzgerald potentially playing his final season. Coming off a year in which he led the NFL with 107 catches, Fitzgerald said he wouldn't be setting any goals that specific for 2017.

"The ball comes my way, I'll do whatever I can to catch it," Fitzgerald said. "We have a lot of guys capable of making plays. If my number is called, I'm going to try to do what I have done the last 13 years. That's not going to change."

As for being hit, Fitzgerald did acknowledge he would have to wait until next week to know how his 34-year-old body would react to the game, given that he didn't play much in the preseason (19 snaps total). But no, he didn't wish he had played more.

"I've taken enough (hits)," Fitzgerald said. "Two-hundred-plus games, I've taken my fair share. I'm pretty sure it feels the same way it has always felt. I'm ready for it. I've worked extremely hard in the offseason and in training camp to get myself physically prepared."

PLAYERS STILL GET BUTTERFLIES – EXCEPT FOR PETERSON

Quarterback Carson Palmer said he still gets butterflies as the regular season begins. So too does Fitzgerald.