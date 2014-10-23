Larry Fitzgerald Shrugs Off "Champagne Problems"

Quarterback Carson Palmer praised all his receivers for never complaining about getting the ball, noting that it might be different if there were incompletions being thrown. But when the passes are being completed – and the team is winning – it's not an issue. Coach Bruce Arians has said many times he doesn't care about anyone building stats, and that keeping interceptions down -- and not forcing the passes -- are a crucial element to the offense.

It's not like Fitzgerald isn't getting the ball a lot less than anyone else. Only running back Andre Ellington, with 25 receptions, has more than Fitzgerald. Michael Floyd only has 19 catches at this point.

Besides, the Cardinals have a 5-1 record.

"We all care about our touches and looks, don't get me wrong," Fitzgerald said. "We just don't put our touches and looks in front of what we are trying to accomplish as a team. There is a distinct difference. You are playing ball your whole life, you are in the NFL, you've been 'The Man' your whole life, so you have to put that aside and focus on what is best for your team. I think everyone has a good grasp of that."

CAMPBELL GETS BACK ON THE PRACTICE FIELD