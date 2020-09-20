Leki Fotu Inactive Against WFT, Josh Jones Active

The Cardinals, after elevating tight end Jordan Thomas from the practice squad, have six inactives this week, and none surprising. Two rookies are on the list -- defensive lineman Leki Fotu and running back Eno Benjamin -- while rookie offensive lineman Josh Jones will be active for the first time in his career.
Thomas, meanwhile, will be part of the tight end group with Maxx Williams injured. He has 21 career receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
The full inactive list for the Cards:
- QB Brett Hundley
- RB Eno Benjamin
- C Mason Cole (hamstring)
- OL Joshua Miles
- TE Maxx Williams (ankle)
- DT Leki Fotu