Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Leki Fotu Inactive Against WFT, Josh Jones Active

Jordan Thomas makes Cardinals debut

Sep 20, 2020 at 11:36 AM
The Cardinals, after elevating tight end Jordan Thomas from the practice squad, have six inactives this week, and none surprising. Two rookies are on the list -- defensive lineman Leki Fotu and running back Eno Benjamin -- while rookie offensive lineman Josh Jones will be active for the first time in his career.

Thomas, meanwhile, will be part of the tight end group with Maxx Williams injured. He has 21 career receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

The full inactive list for the Cards:

  • QB Brett Hundley
  • RB Eno Benjamin
  • C Mason Cole (hamstring)
  • OL Joshua Miles
  • TE Maxx Williams (ankle)
  • DT Leki Fotu
