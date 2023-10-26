Life As Gunner Suits Joey Blount, Helps Cardinals

"You start with the roster and you start with who is active on gameday and who fits the things you are looking for," special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers said. "Specifically you'd like to have guys who can run fast, you'd like to have guys who are willing tacklers, you'd like to have guys who understand what you are coaching."

Most of the time, gunners are defensive backs – like the Price/Blount duo the Cardinals now employ. But Rodgers, since he has been with the Cardinals, has used Gardeck there as well as Collins – the latter of whom carried an unusual-for-the-job 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame at the time.

Rodgers also used defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris for the job when both were with the Bears.

"The thing about gunner, it's like an uncontrollable run," Collins said. "You just have to take off and not worry about those guys grabbing you. You just keep running like you are running for your life, and then once you get around 10 yards, you have a job to do.

"I used to mess with people at the line and (Rodgers) was like, 'Dude, don't even do that. Just run.'"

Blount didn't arrive with the Cardinals until the end of the preseason after he was waived by the Seahawks. Price was signed in June, coming off a significant knee injury. His son Elijah was then born on Aug. 11, while Price was fighting to make the team.

Price was officially promoted to the roster on Thursday, but his fumble recovery against the Rams as a practice squad elevation turned his emotions up.

"It's a hard moment to describe" Price said. "Getting to play again means a lot. The road I have been on and the work I've put in, and all I could think about was my son."

Price is in his fourth year knows special teams is his way on the field and takes pride in his gunner status. Blount, in his second year, is still hoping defense eventually calls but relishes his chances to race downfield and make a play.

"I know what it takes to be a gunner," Blount said. "Not a lot of people can play the position. It's not for the weak-hearted."

ROSTER MOVE