Linebacker Kylie Fitts Calls It A Career

Linebacker Kylie Fitts had found a spot in the NFL and the Cardinals as an effective special teamer, but the rigors of the game finally ended his career. Fitts, who played six games for the Cardinals last season before a concussion ended his season Oct. 22, took to Instagram Friday to announce his retirement because of that and previous head injuries.
At one point, Fitts was making a play to potentially help as an edge rusher. That never worked out, but he did carve out a place with special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.
"After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me," Fitts wrote. "Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career.
"I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the up's and downs and special thank you to my dad. Spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I'm so excited for what he has in store for me next!"