Linebacker Kylie Fitts Calls It A Career

Linebacker Kylie Fitts had found a spot in the NFL and the Cardinals as an effective special teamer, but the rigors of the game finally ended his career. Fitts, who played six games for the Cardinals last season before a concussion ended his season Oct. 22, took to Instagram Friday to announce his retirement because of that and previous head injuries.

At one point, Fitts was making a play to potentially help as an edge rusher. That never worked out, but he did carve out a place with special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

"After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me," Fitts wrote. "Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career.