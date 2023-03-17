Kyzir White Arrives With Knowledge Cardinals Need

Kyzir White had some familiarity with the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center already.

His brother, NFL wide receiver Kevin White, was with the Cardinals through the preseason in 2019. And Kyzir White just spent a week at the facility himself in early February when his Eagles practiced there in the week before the Super Bowl.

"It's crazy," Kyzir White said Friday, just before officially signing his new two-year contract with the Cardinals with his brother among family in tow. "I was just saying that when we pulled up. Just crazy."

But the building and his brother aren't why the linebacker chose to sign with the Cardinals as a free agent after a season with the Eagles. It was his Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon now the Cardinals' head coach, and his Eagles linebacker coach Nick Rallis as Cardinals defensive coordinator.

White arrives as more than just a piece to drop in next to Zaven Collins and (perhaps) Isaiah Simmons on the defense's second level. He also is someone who can serve as an extension of Gannon and Rallis on the field, a live-action teaching tool of what the coaches are trying to accomplish on the field.