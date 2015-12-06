Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Locker Room Reaction: Cardinals Blow Out Rams

Hear from the Cardinals after the 27-3 beat down of the Rams

Dec 06, 2015 at 08:34 AM

BRUCE ARIANS

Quotable:"[Kerwynn Williams] is the December killer."

CARSON PALMER

Quotable:"This is a game we've been waiting for since week four."

TYRANN MATHIEU

Quotable:"Defensively that was our mindset today, to just beat Nick Foles today."

DAVID JOHNSON

Quotable:"I'm glad that I stepped up and helped our team."

LARRY FITZGERALD

Quotable:"The only thing, personally, that I really need to feel like my career is fulfilled is a championship."

PATRICK PETERSON

Quotable:"We did something we haven't done in a long time - swept the division on the road."

CALAIS CAMPBELL

Quotable:"On the plane ride, I'll be watching Minnesota film."

KERWYNN WILLIAMS

Quotable:"As long as the team is doing well, that's what I'm focused on."

JARED VELDHEER

Quotable:"We're not satisfied, there's no complacency."

