Locker Room Reaction: Cardinals Blow Out Rams

BRUCE ARIANS
Quotable:"[Kerwynn Williams] is the December killer."
CARSON PALMER
Quotable:"This is a game we've been waiting for since week four."
TYRANN MATHIEU
Quotable:"Defensively that was our mindset today, to just beat Nick Foles today."
DAVID JOHNSON
Quotable:"I'm glad that I stepped up and helped our team."
LARRY FITZGERALD
Quotable:"The only thing, personally, that I really need to feel like my career is fulfilled is a championship."
PATRICK PETERSON
Quotable:"We did something we haven't done in a long time - swept the division on the road."
CALAIS CAMPBELL
Quotable:"On the plane ride, I'll be watching Minnesota film."
KERWYNN WILLIAMS
Quotable:"As long as the team is doing well, that's what I'm focused on."
JARED VELDHEER
Quotable:"We're not satisfied, there's no complacency."
