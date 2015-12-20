Locker Room Reaction: NFC West Champions

BRUCE ARIANS
Quotable:"I got a closet full of them (division title hats). I want one that says a whole lot more than this one."
CARSON PALMER
Quotable:"I'm proud of the way we came in and competed."
DAVID JOHNSON
Quotable:"It feels good, feels amazing...just can't get complacent."
DEONE BUCANNON
Quotable:"It's a testament to our leaders...keep your head down and keep playing."
LARRY FITZGERALD
Quotable:"To be able to win seven road games shows a lot about the character and resolve of this team."
PATRICK PETERSON
Quotable:"It was a great defensive perfomance coming out of the half."
CALAIS CAMPBELL
Quotable:"You never know who's going to make the play. It could be anybody."
FROSTEE RUCKER
Quotable:"We just want to opportunity to keep playing ball and we're getting that."