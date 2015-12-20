Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Locker Room Reaction: NFC West Champions

Hear from Bruce Arians, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and more

Dec 20, 2015 at 04:33 PM

BRUCE ARIANS

Quotable:"I got a closet full of them (division title hats). I want one that says a whole lot more than this one."

CARSON PALMER

Quotable:"I'm proud of the way we came in and competed."

DAVID JOHNSON

Quotable:"It feels good, feels amazing...just can't get complacent."

DEONE BUCANNON

Quotable:"It's a testament to our leaders...keep your head down and keep playing."

LARRY FITZGERALD

Quotable:"To be able to win seven road games shows a lot about the character and resolve of this team."

PATRICK PETERSON

Quotable:"It was a great defensive perfomance coming out of the half."

CALAIS CAMPBELL

Quotable:"You never know who's going to make the play. It could be anybody."

FROSTEE RUCKER

Quotable:"We just want to opportunity to keep playing ball and we're getting that."

