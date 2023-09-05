Marquise Brown's Journey To Become Hollywood

Trying to absorb all the players on the Oklahoma roster – including the "500 billion wide receivers" the Lincoln Riley-led Sooners had – Gus Johnson doesn't recall anyone ever pointing out ahead of time a junior college transfer named Marquise Brown.

But in a key point in a game against Kansas State in 2017 – 6:34 left on the clock in a 28-28 tie – OU quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back to pass and Johnson, announcing the game for Fox, found himself creating a nickname where there was none.

"Mayfield delivers … BROWN. HOLLYWOOD BROWN. DOWN THE SIDELINE," Johnson bellowed on a 66-yard catch-and-run.

"He went upfield and I looked down and saw Marquise Brown, where is this kid from? Hollywood, Florida," Johnson said. "I didn't know if it was a fluke or something, this kid was so good. It was Marquise, M-A-R-Q, but I guess I hadn't checked because he wasn't on my radar, the coaches hadn't talked about him, nothing.

"Because I couldn't be sure if it was Mar-keese or Marcus, I was like, where is he from – Hollywood, I just started calling him Hollywood. OK, Hollywood. Go ahead."

Seven seasons later, Brown is a wideout for the Cardinals, the presumptive No. 1 receiver after DeAndre Hopkins was released during the offseason. Brown had a team-best 67 receptions last season for 709 yards and three touchdowns, despite missing five games with a foot injury. He heads into 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract, owning a $13 million salary while knowing his performance will dictate what deal he can get going forward.

His best friend is his quarterback, Kyler Murray, although Brown won't have Murray throwing him the ball anytime soon as Murray remains on the PUP list. Brown's work will be with Joshua Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune in the meantime.

"I represent the Arizona Cardinals, and (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) and JG (Jonathan Gannon)," Brown said. "I'm big on loyalty and I'm real loyal to these guys. I'm loyal to Kyler. I want to show why I am here and why I was brought here."

He has embraced the Hollywood nickname, even when he grew up with a different moniker – Jet – and even though it can give an impression of Brown that doesn't reflect who he is.