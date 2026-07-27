Fitz's Fantastic Four

Working in an offense with more tempo, Fitzgerald exploded, making an impressive jump-ball touchdown catch over Taylor and later, improbably, splitting the Steelers defense for a 64-yard touchdown catch-and-run that gave the Cardinals a 23-20 lead with 2:37 remaining.

Ike Taylor, Steelers cornerback: I had a great jam. My clock was ticking, I was like, 'OK, someone's about to get to the quarterback.' He is still patting the ball. And as soon as I looked in for a split second, Larry came under. As a corner, if I just would have stayed with him and looked at him the whole time, but that slight hesitation, looking to see what the quarterback was doing, gave him a step. Now I'm in chase mode.

Breaston: They are supposed to protect the inside. Once you get inside, plays happen. We practiced against (that defense) throughout the course of the year, just preparing to play against two-man because of the receivers we did have. I don't know what (40 time) Larry ran at the time or before, but everybody said back home (in Pittsburgh), he was running a 4.2.

Fitzgerald (in April, 2009): People don't think I can run. … But if I can catch the ball running – hey, I ran a 4.44 coming out of college. I can go when I need to go. I was happy to catch that pass running.

Pasch: The end zone he's running into is the end zone where the Cardinals fans were, our booth was over there. There was a booth next to us full of people that worked for the NFL, and they were cheering.

Foote: We got humbled. To this day, we were a record-setting defense as far as our stats. Up until that last quarter, until Fitz put his Superman cape on, the whole year, number one in everything, led a team to the Super Bowl, and now you are on the sideline, with our fingers crossed, hoping that Ben (Roethlisberger) could win the game for us. When you get the ring, it don't matter, but that was a humbling fourth quarter.

Warner: First and foremost, I'm kind of thinking how everybody in the world, right now, thinks the Cardinals are going to win the Super Bowl for the first time. People are actually saying, 'The Cardinals can win the Super Bowl.' Personally, I remember running to the sideline and everyone is going crazy and saying, 'Oh my gosh, you just won the Super Bowl' and I remember telling everyone, 'Get away from me and relax, there's a long way to go in this thing. I've been here before.'

Wolfley: 2:37. 2:37. That is a number I will never get out of my head.