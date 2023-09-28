Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

"You can tell Kyle knows how to coach the quarterback, like he doesn't put the ball at harms risk," Gannon said. "They got guys on every group that are really, really good with the ball in their hands. The schematics of how they play the game, they give guys the ball in space a lot of times.

"We've got our work cut out for us."

The video shows that McCaffery is a good ballplayer, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, and that Samuel's versatility makes him dangerous. But the Cardinals defensive back room is confident in their ability to shock for the second week in a row.

"When I think about it, just because you're going against the best, I'm a part of the best now (in the NFL), so I put my resume out there every time I step on the field," rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark said. "I might be going against a guy, but I might just look at him as just a guy. I'm not looking at him like he's some superstar."

Clark still has major respect for the players he's lining up against. Wilson recognizes the task they have on hand.

"This is the best team in the West right now," Wilson said. "I would say it's the Cardinals, but if you look at the rankings, they're number one right now. We got to take that down, though."

Wilson declared himself as a perfectionist with the understanding that "I'm not always going to be perfect, but I'm going to try my best to be." When it comes to watching film ahead of the NFC West rivalry game, he's going to take his self-evaluation seriously and critically.

His pride is something that's been very clear to Gannon and his staff.

"When you don't coach or play up to what you think is your standard or you know, I feel this at times, like I let the team down, that's kind of a bad feeling," Gannon said. "The next day, the next week, how you learn from it and try to make sure it doesn't happen, but the position that he plays is a premier position for a reason."