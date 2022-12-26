Marco Wilson Picks Tom Brady Twice, But It's Not Enough

The special achievement has yet to hit Marco Wilson. The cornerback is still trying to process what happened.

The young defensive back intercepted quarterback Tom Brady twice on Sunday in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It felt amazing, man," Wilson said. "It's a blessing. God is good.

"It will probably hit me a little bit more (Monday). I'm more upset about the loss, but it was a great opportunity to go out there and do what I did."

Midway through the second quarter, Brady heaved a pass for star receiver Mike Evans near the end zone. But the pressure from the Cardinals' linebacker Cameron Thomas forced an under throw, allowing Wilson to come down with his first interception. Wilson said he was mad he didn't return it for a touchdown.

The second interception came late in the third quarter when Brady again looked for Evans near the sidelines, but Wilson undercut the route to make a spectacular leaping pick.

Wilson might've had a chance with a third, but he left the game in the second half with what coach Kliff Kingsbury called a stinger.

"I don't think it was too serious," Kingsbury said.

Brady had the last laugh with his NFL-leading 57th career game-winning fourth-quarter drive to keep the Buccaneers in contention for the NFC South crown. But Wilson made his mark with his first career multi-interception game. It was Brady's third straight game with two interceptions.

"He made good catches," Brady said. "They played cover-two. We got a go route, and I threw the ball pretty early. He had his eyes on it before Mike (Evans) did and then came down with it. Then, the second one, they were in man coverage, and Mike broke to the out cut. I was late throwing it, and he made a great catch."

Wilson has plans for the footballs he intercepted from the greatest NFL quarterback ever.