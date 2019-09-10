Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Marcus Gilbert Goes To Injured Reserve, So Cardinals Sign Jordan Mills

Cardinals lose right tackle to knee injury

Sep 10, 2019 at 01:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have signed offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year contract.
Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
The Cardinals won't have Marcus Gilbert the rest of the season, and they are hoping that Jordan Mills can help fill the void at right tackle.

The knee injury Gilbert suffered at practice last Thursday was serious, enough so that the Cardinals put him on injured reserve Tuesday. The team has not announced specifics of the injury – in theory, Gilbert is eligible to return from IR, but the NFL Network reported that it was a torn ACL, which would definitely end Gilbert's season – and in the meantime, the Cards signed the veteran Mills to a one-year contract.

Mills had started every game for the Bills the past three seasons before landing with the Dolphins this offseason as a free agent, but he was released after struggling through the preseason. A 2013 fifth-round pick of the Bears, Mills was also with the Cowboys and Lions before finding a home in Buffalo. He has made 82 career starts.

He becomes a logical candidate to replace Gilbert this season at right tackle. Justin Murray, claimed off waivers from Oakland Sept. 1, was pressed into service as the starter in the regular-season opener with less than a week's practice.

"I thought (Murray) did really well considering Thursday night we started cramming the game plan with him," Kingsbury said Monday. "At the pace we were playing and the tempo of a live game, I thought he handled everything really well."

Mills has significantly more experience than Murray, however.

Gilbert, who is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh this offseason. The Cardinals gave up a 2019 sixth-round pick. It'll be the third straight season Gilbert won't have played double-digit games; he played only five in 2018 and seven in 2017 because of injuries.

The Cardinals also released linebacker Dante Booker from the practice squad.

Advertising