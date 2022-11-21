Maxx Williams Back As Cardinals Elevate Tight End

MEXICO CITY -- Maxx Williams is back on the roster -- at least for a game.

The veteran tight end was elevated from the practice squad on Monday and will play against the 49ers on "Monday Night Football," becoming the third man at the position behind Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson after Zach Ertz went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Cardinals also elevated defensive lineman Michael Dogbe from the practice squad.

It is the lack of a move that gains the most attention, however. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is in the window to return from IR but was not activated Monday, so he will sit another game. The Cardinals host the Chargers this coming weekend before going into their bye.

Williams played in the first four games of the season for the Cardinals, but he remained limited in what he could do with lingering knee and ankle issues. He did not have a catch. The Cardinals cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad in hopes he could get healthier.