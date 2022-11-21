Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Maxx Williams Back As Cardinals Elevate Tight End

Hollywood Brown remains on Injured Reserve

Nov 21, 2022 at 02:03 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Maxx Williams catches a pass in practice last week.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
MEXICO CITY -- Maxx Williams is back on the roster -- at least for a game.

The veteran tight end was elevated from the practice squad on Monday and will play against the 49ers on "Monday Night Football," becoming the third man at the position behind Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson after Zach Ertz went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Cardinals also elevated defensive lineman Michael Dogbe from the practice squad.

It is the lack of a move that gains the most attention, however. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is in the window to return from IR but was not activated Monday, so he will sit another game. The Cardinals host the Chargers this coming weekend before going into their bye.

Williams played in the first four games of the season for the Cardinals, but he remained limited in what he could do with lingering knee and ankle issues. He did not have a catch. The Cardinals cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad in hopes he could get healthier.

Dogbe had played in nine games -- starting two -- before being released and brought back to the practice squad.

