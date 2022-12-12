Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Maxx Williams Gets Final Elevation By Cardinals Against Patriots

Team also brings up Pharoh Cooper for game

Dec 12, 2022 at 02:37 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Maxx Williams (87) lines up for a play during the Cardinals' most recent game against the Chargers.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Tight end Maxx Williams (87) lines up for a play during the Cardinals' most recent game against the Chargers.

The Cardinals are elevating Maxx Williams from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

After this, decisions will have to be made about the veteran tight end.

It is the third and final time Williams is allowed to be elevated from the practice squad this season, meaning if the Cardinals want to use him in any of the final four games of the regular season, he will have to be signed to the active roster.

The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper for a second time, an indication he and not Greg Dortch will handle return duties against the Patriots. Dortch has a thumb injury but he was not given an injury designation going into the game.

Williams, despite his recent practice squad status, remains an important part of the rotation since the injury to Zach Ertz. In the most recent game against the Chargers, starter Trey McBride played 52 of 66 offensive snaps, Williams 17 and Stephen Anderson 12.

Related Content

news

Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list

news

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

news

Cardinals Release Jonathan Ward

Rookie Keaontay Ingram is Conner's backup

news

Maxx Williams Back As Cardinals Elevate Tight End

Hollywood Brown remains on Injured Reserve

news

Cardinals Promote Corey Clement To Roster

Running back fills void after Benjamin release

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury

news

Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe returns on practice squad

news

Cardinals Release Eno Benjamin

Running back had been top backup this season

news

Not Getting Better: Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson On Injured Reserve

Team signs kicker Tristan Vizcaino with Matt Prater questionable

news

Cardinals Release Michael Dogbe

Creates roster spot ahead of Rams game

news

Will Hernandez Goes To IR; Cardinals Claim OL Wyatt Davis

Quarterback Kyler Murray on the injury report with a hamstring issue

Advertising