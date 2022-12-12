Maxx Williams Gets Final Elevation By Cardinals Against Patriots

The Cardinals are elevating Maxx Williams from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

After this, decisions will have to be made about the veteran tight end.

It is the third and final time Williams is allowed to be elevated from the practice squad this season, meaning if the Cardinals want to use him in any of the final four games of the regular season, he will have to be signed to the active roster.

The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper for a second time, an indication he and not Greg Dortch will handle return duties against the Patriots. Dortch has a thumb injury but he was not given an injury designation going into the game.