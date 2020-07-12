Michael Bidwill Released From Hospital After Coronavirus Stay

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, has been released from the hospital.
Bidwill, 55, had been traveling for a few weeks on the East Coast and had been admitted to a hospital in Rhode Island after his positive test.
"This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. "My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital. I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."
Bidwill has been working remotely since the Cardinals closed their Tempe facility in March because of coronavirus concerns.
The NFL still plans to have training camps open at the end of the month, although the league and the players' union is having ongoing negotiations about safety and health protocols for the 2020 season.