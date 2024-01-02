Michael Carter, Roy Lopez Among Late-Arriving Help For Cardinals

What's most impressive to Gannon is how midseason roster additions have assimilated right into the program. For a staff that's foundation is centered around good football players and good character, Lopez, Carter, and many others, have fit right in.

The respect he has for them could be seen postgame when Carter and Gannon embraced after the win.

"I just love to win," Carter said. "I'm just like him (pointing in quarterback Kyler Murray and Conner's direction). I love to win. I love to win. I would do anything, whatever it takes to do it. It feels good."

That's the mentality that Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort were searching for when shopping around for players to positively impact the roster. Fortunately, this isn't a brief stop for Carter or Lopez, who are each under contract for another season.

Although the focus remains on closing out the season with a victory, a win like Sunday's can mean an immeasurable amount for a team's morale.

"We just got to keep rolling and learning the defense," Lopez said. "Keep understanding Nick's mindset and JG's mindset. Get to work in the offseason and build on something that we already got going on."

The team, Lopez said, is going into Sunday's game against Seattle with momentum. Even though Gannon might not like looking towards the future, Carter has a pretty good idea about what it looks like for the Cardinals.