Michael Carter, Roy Lopez Among Late-Arriving Help For Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon doesn't like to look too far into the future -- he said it makes him anxious.
If somebody would've told him Week 1 that some of the team's key contributors weren't even on the roster yet, certainly questions would arise. But there is no question about the type of production that some midseason acquisitions have had on the roster.
Running back Michael Carter is a prime example, rushing for 61 yards on seven carries and adding a receiving touchdown in the 35-31 upset victory over the Eagles.
"He's kind of a perfect fit for what we're doing. We want guys to be team first, all ball, and that's what he is," Gannon said. "He has a lot of energy and juice to play football. He loves the game of football and I love that about him."
Carter, added on waivers after being cut by the Jets, was brought in to help improve the running back room and be a complimentary piece for the offense when James Conner needs a rest. Defensive lineman Roy Lopez, a Valley native, was signed after the Cardinals unit suffered season ending injuries to Carlos Watkins and L.J. Collier.
He, like Carter, stepped up on Sunday. He played in place of Jonathan Ledbetter, another defensive lineman that was placed on IR.
"We're excited for each other (to win) because it took every single one of us," Lopez said. "Anybody that watched this game, they understand that it took all of us. From the top to the bottom, I can't say enough about how the offense performed and how (defensive coordinator Nick Rallis) called the game."
What's most impressive to Gannon is how midseason roster additions have assimilated right into the program. For a staff that's foundation is centered around good football players and good character, Lopez, Carter, and many others, have fit right in.
The respect he has for them could be seen postgame when Carter and Gannon embraced after the win.
"I just love to win," Carter said. "I'm just like him (pointing in quarterback Kyler Murray and Conner's direction). I love to win. I love to win. I would do anything, whatever it takes to do it. It feels good."
That's the mentality that Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort were searching for when shopping around for players to positively impact the roster. Fortunately, this isn't a brief stop for Carter or Lopez, who are each under contract for another season.
Although the focus remains on closing out the season with a victory, a win like Sunday's can mean an immeasurable amount for a team's morale.
"We just got to keep rolling and learning the defense," Lopez said. "Keep understanding Nick's mindset and JG's mindset. Get to work in the offseason and build on something that we already got going on."
The team, Lopez said, is going into Sunday's game against Seattle with momentum. Even though Gannon might not like looking towards the future, Carter has a pretty good idea about what it looks like for the Cardinals.
"We've got to build on every win, but we have to build off of the losses too," Carter said. "We got to make sure that we learn from every single moment because we're really not far off from being where we want to be."
CARDINALS ADD PRACTICE SQUAD LINEMAN
The Cardinals signed offensive lineman Ben Brown to the practice squad on Monday, a day after left tackle D.J. Humphries left the Eagles game with a knee injury. Gannon said he'd know more about Humphries' status later in the week. Brown, in his second season, was with the Seahawks earlier this season.