Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is next week. The Cardinals will draft at No.23 overall and have been linked to players at positions of need.
Here is a preview of mock draft projections from several league analysts.
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas (chosen by Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Chad Reuter, NFL.com; Charles Davis, NFL.com):
The Cardinals need another dynamic receiver in coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense and someone capable of replacing Christian Kirk, who last year thrived in the slot. It's why Treylon Burks has been linked to the team as a potential destination if he's still available late in the first round. Burks is a playmaker and a gifted athlete. Thanks to his versatile skill set, the Cardinals' offense could use Burks inside and outside.
Georgia's DL Devonte Wyatt (chosen by Jordan Reid, ESPN; Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports):
The Cardinals' front seven has holes to fill after the release of Jordan Phillips this offseason and the uncertainty if Corey Peters returns in 2022. Devonte Wyatt makes sense for the NFC West team. The athletic and disruptive defensive lineman is a run-stopper with his ability to close gaps against opposing rushers and can help generate pressure on quarterbacks. But Wyatt could be taken off the board before the Cardinals' selection.
Purdue Edge George Karlaftis (chosen by Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com; Dane Brugler, The Athletic):
The Cardinals still need another pass rusher to help set the edge this season after Chandler Jones, the franchise sack leader, departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. If George Karlaftis is not off the board later in the first round, the Cardinals' decision-makers could look closely. The explosive and versatile push rusher would boost the Cardinals' push-rush rotation in 2022. Karlaftis produced an outstanding Pro Football Focus 90.6 pass-rush grade last season for the Boilermakers.
Northern Iowa's OL Trevor Penning (chosen by Nate Davis, USA Today):
The Cardinals' offensive line has two solid tackles in D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum heading into this season. But the veterans will enter free agency in 2023. The Cardinals could draft Trevor Penning, a first-round projection and pro-ready tackle, in the coming weeks to provide depth to the position this year and potentially become a starter in the future. The 22-year-old reminds scouts of All-Pro Joe Staley with his skill set and athleticism.
Clemson's DB Andrew Booth Jr. (chosen by Danny Kelly,The Ringer):
The Cardinals have Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson and Jeff Gladney in their young secondary. But the team could add one of the highly regarded cornerback prospects next week in the draft. Andrew Booth Jr. would fit right in. The two-year Clemson starter is physical, which defensive coordinator Vance Joseph wants from his defensive backs, and impacts the running game. According to Pro Football Focus, the 21-year-old played the most snaps among ACC cornerbacks without giving up a 20-yard completion last season.