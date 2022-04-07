Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

The Cardinals need more playmaking receivers outside of DeAndre Hopkins and unless Rondale Moore drops into the slot next year, they must find a replacement for Christian Kirk. Penn State's Jahan Dotson would be a worthy candidate. The 22-year-old is small in stature but one of the best playmaking receivers in the draft class. Dotson is a shifty and decisive plug-and-play slot receiver with only two drops in 2021. He had an impressive senior year for the Nittany Lions, with 91 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the passing game, he would be an excellent added weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray.