Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is three weeks away. The Cardinals will draft at No.23 overall and have been linked to players at positions of need.
Here is a preview of mock draft projections from several league analysts.
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: (Chosen by Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN; Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today Sports; Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News)
After the release of Jordan Phillips, finding a replacement defensive tackle seems necessary for GM Steve Keim. Wyatt has the most completed skill set of the nose tackles in the 2022 draft class and would immediately be ready to contribute next season for the Cardinals. According to Pro Football Focus, Wyatt produced an outstanding 89.8 grade this season. The 300-pounder also dominated the Senior Bowl and impressed evaluators at the Scouting Combine with his 40-yard-dash time.
OT Zion Johnson, Boston College: (Chosen by Chad Reuter, NFL.com; Luke Easterling, USA Today's Draft Wire; Bruce Feldman, The Athletic)
The Cardinals' offensive line is set heading into the draft, but adding depth could be a priority. The Cardinals used nine different starting offensive line combinations in 2021, tied for sixth-most in the NFL. Boston College's Zion Johnson would be a strong candidate to help if similar issues arise next season. The native from Bowie, Maryland, brings all-around consistency and is pro-ready at left guard. The 22-year-old allowed just six pressures this season for the Eagles.
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia: (Chosen by Bucky Brooks, NFL.com; Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports)
The Cardinals struggled to stop the run consistently in 2021. The team allowed nearly 115 yards on the ground, 18th most in the NFL. It's why Jordan Davis would be an excellent addition. The massive 6-6, 340-pound defensive lineman recorded a solid 81.8 run defense grade this season for the Bulldogs. With the release of Phillips, Davis could be the disruptive interior defender the Cardinals need next year to help J.J. Watt.
CB Kaiir Elam, Florida: (Chosen by Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus)
The Cardinals need to add another quality cornerback to help in the secondary. The team could wait until the draft, where several high-rated defensive backs will be available in the selection pool, to address the need. Florida's Kaiir Elam would be an intriguing option, despite having an inconsistent 2021. Elam is one of the most physical and versatile cornerbacks in the upcoming draft. Elam must work on decreasing the number of flags called against him, but overall, has incredible potential.
OLB David Ojabo, Michigan: (Chosen by Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN)
After Chandler Jones departed in free agency, the Cardinals remain in business for another explosive pass rusher. Michigan's David Ojabo would be a nice option, given his physical tools and athleticism. After a down freshman season, the 21-year-old registered 11 sacks in a breakout sophomore year. The linebacker suffered a torn Achilles weeks ago at Michigan's Pro Day, costing him a chance to be drafted higher. The Cardinals likely wouldn't have Ojabo available until late in 2022, but his potential could make the wait worthwhile.
WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State: (Chosen by Peter Schrager, NFL.com)
The Cardinals need more playmaking receivers outside of DeAndre Hopkins and unless Rondale Moore drops into the slot next year, they must find a replacement for Christian Kirk. Penn State's Jahan Dotson would be a worthy candidate. The 22-year-old is small in stature but one of the best playmaking receivers in the draft class. Dotson is a shifty and decisive plug-and-play slot receiver with only two drops in 2021. He had an impressive senior year for the Nittany Lions, with 91 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the passing game, he would be an excellent added weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray.