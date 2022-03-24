Mock Draft Tracker 2022 2.0

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas: (chosen by Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com): Christian Kirk thrived in his first season as the slot receiver in 2021, nearly netting 1,000 yards for the season. The Cardinals need to find his replacement with Kirk heading to the Jaguars. Keim has not signed a substitute thus far in free agency and may wait until the draft to address the need. Burks might emerge as an option with his explosive, big-play skillset as a pass-catcher. Burks averaged 16.7 yards per catch in 12 games this year at Arkansas, and could play on the outside and let Rondale Moore drop into the slot.