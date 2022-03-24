Mock Draft Tracker 2022 2.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a month away. The Cardinals expect to select at No. 23 overall and have been linked to players at positions of need.
Here is a second preview of mock draft projections from several league analysts.
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (chosen by Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports, Luke Easterling, USA Today Draft Wire, Jordan Reid, ESPN): The Cardinals used 10 different starting offensive line combinations this season due to injuries and positive Covid tests. General Manager Steve Keim could draft Green next month to help if the same issues happen with the offensive line next season. The versatile right guard started at several positions for the Aggies in 2021, and right guard is the one unknown on the Cardinals' offensive line right now.
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue (chosen by Pete Prisco, CBS Sports; Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com): The Cardinals still have a massive hole to fill with the departure of linebacker Chandler Jones and need someone to take the pressure of J.J. Watt. Karlaftis would be a good addition if he's still on the board. The native from Greece finished the season with an outstanding 90.6 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama (chosen by Danny Kelly, The Ringer): The Cardinals remain in the business for another explosive receiver to complement star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Williams has the tools to warrant serious consideration for the role. The 21-year-old has the breakaway speed and route-running ability to create separation against most cornerbacks. Williams is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the National Championship game but could be available for the stretch run when the Cardinals' offense has struggled.
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas: (chosen by Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com): Christian Kirk thrived in his first season as the slot receiver in 2021, nearly netting 1,000 yards for the season. The Cardinals need to find his replacement with Kirk heading to the Jaguars. Keim has not signed a substitute thus far in free agency and may wait until the draft to address the need. Burks might emerge as an option with his explosive, big-play skillset as a pass-catcher. Burks averaged 16.7 yards per catch in 12 games this year at Arkansas, and could play on the outside and let Rondale Moore drop into the slot.
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (chosen by Nate Davis, USA Today): One of the most important qualities the Cardinals look for in cornerbacks is physicality. It's a reason the team last week signed Jeff Gladney, a young defensive back who can play inside and outside. Booth is one of the most physical cornerbacks in the draft and a solid tackler against the run. Booth is projected to be one of the first cornerbacks chosen.