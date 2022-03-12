Mock Draft Tracker 2022 1.0

Defensive nose tackle Corey Peters has been solid for the Cardinals' run defense but is an older free agent and uncertain to return next season. Wyatt, who impressed at the Scouting Combine with his 40-yard-dash time, could be a replacement if the Cardinals decide to go younger. Scouts believe the 23-year-old will turn into a nice NFL player based on his 2021 performances against the run and as a pass rusher.