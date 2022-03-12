Mock Draft Tracker 2022 1.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a month away. The Cardinals expect to select at No. 23 overall and have been linked to players at positions of need.
Here is a preview of mock draft projections from several league analysts.
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State (chosen by Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Luke Easterling, USA Today's Draft Wire; Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports; Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: The Cardinals could benefit from drafting another big-play wideout for quarterback Kyler Murray, especially if Christian Kirk leaves in free agency. Olave has the crisp route running, speed, and athletic gifts to elevate an offense and terrorize NFL cornerbacks. The former Buckeye had 936 receiving yards for 65 receptions and 13 touchdowns in 2021.
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington (chosen by Todd McShay, ESPN; Chad Reuter, NFL.com; Bucky Brooks, NFL.com): The Cardinals need upgrades at the cornerback position and have impending free agents, including Robert Alford, who had a solid 2021. McDuffie has been a top cornerback in college. The Westminster, California, native allowed just two deep receptions at Washington and didn't surrender more than 39 yards in a game this season.
CB Andrew Booth, Clemson: (Chosen by Danny Kelly, The Ringer): One component the Cardinals' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph loves is physical cornerbacks, which makes Booth a potential option. The three-year starter should have success against bigger and crafty NFL wide receivers with his style of play. He's also solid against the run and has the ability to force turnovers. Booth is projected to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board.
DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State: (Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com; Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports): This potential pairing makes sense for several reasons. Johnson was one of the better run defenders in college football and can consistently pressure the quarterback. The Cardinals struggled against the run in 2021 and could target a pass rusher in the upcoming draft, especially if Chandler Jones departs this offseason.
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: (Chosen by Dane Brugler, The Athletic)
Defensive nose tackle Corey Peters has been solid for the Cardinals' run defense but is an older free agent and uncertain to return next season. Wyatt, who impressed at the Scouting Combine with his 40-yard-dash time, could be a replacement if the Cardinals decide to go younger. Scouts believe the 23-year-old will turn into a nice NFL player based on his 2021 performances against the run and as a pass rusher.