Monti 'Haul' Makes Many Deals For Cardinals In First Draft

The centerpiece of the wheeling and dealing was acquiring the Houston Texans' first-round pick in the Thursday trade down. The Texans are expected to struggle this upcoming season, especially with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and that pick could find its way into the top 5.

There are scenarios that Ossenfort and his staff have run through before the draft or before each day starts. Other times, there are spontaneous calls from another team looking to make a move that make sense for the Cardinals.

"It's really not as complicated as it seems sometimes," assistant GM Dave Sears said. "Monti did a good job staying calm in the moment and making the best decisions."

Judging each deal and saying yay or nay goes through a gauntlet of vetting – "The NFL draft is about value," Sears said – that includes manager of football analytics and research Charlie Adkins and assistant director of player personnel Rob Kissel plugging the potential deal into a trade chart calculator to make sure it works.

It isn't just about raw data, however.

"It's also the sense of, 'Are we willing to do this? Are we willing to take the risk of losing said player and what are we going to gain?' " Sears said. "There is a human instinct to it but we do balance that with an analytics portion."

With 11 picks – or more, by the time the Cardinals get there next April – Ossenfort's draft-weekend bartering has the franchise in a good spot as they reset the franchise.