Cardinals Swap Third-Round Picks With Eagles After Gannon Contact

The Cardinals are swapping their third-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles for the Eagles' pick later in the round in a settlement after the Cardinals had impermissible contact with new coach Jonathan Gannon while he was still the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals now have pick No. 94, and the Eagles have No. 66.

The Cardinals will get back a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Eagles to complete the swap.

The teams jointly announced the deal Thursday night before the NFL draft.

General manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone call with Gannon in the days after the NFC Championship game. Such contact is illegal under the league's anti-tampering rules. The Cardinals self-reported the incident to the NFL. The pick swap was the resolution at which the teams arrived.