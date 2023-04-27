Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Swap Third-Round Picks With Eagles After Gannon Contact

Phone call from Ossenfort during postseason necessitated move

Apr 27, 2023 at 04:54 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Coach Jonathan Gannon during this week's minicamp.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Coach Jonathan Gannon during this week's minicamp.

The Cardinals are swapping their third-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles for the Eagles' pick later in the round in a settlement after the Cardinals had impermissible contact with new coach Jonathan Gannon while he was still the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals now have pick No. 94, and the Eagles have No. 66.

The Cardinals will get back a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Eagles to complete the swap.

The teams jointly announced the deal Thursday night before the NFL draft.

General manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone call with Gannon in the days after the NFC Championship game. Such contact is illegal under the league's anti-tampering rules. The Cardinals self-reported the incident to the NFL. The pick swap was the resolution at which the teams arrived.

"I made a mistake," Ossenfort said. "I own that. It's a situation we were able to resolve. I have apologized to (owner) Michael Bidwill, I've apologized to our staff. The deal we worked out, it is what it is and we are moving on from it."

Related Content

news

After Second Trade, Cardinals Pick Up Paris Johnson In First Round

After trading down and then up, Cardinals land tackle at No. 6

news

Cardinals Trade No. 3 Pick To Texans, Move To No. 12

Deal was anticipated as GM Monti Ossenfort wanted to gain picks

news

Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 4.0

A final look at the analysts' choice for the team at No. 3 overall

news

Draft Day Gives Monti Ossenfort Chance To Reboot Cardinals

New general manager working with No. 3 pick and eight selections overall

news

Cardinals Draft Party Back On Great Lawn April 27

Team holds third pick in NFL draft

news

Cardinals Consider Trade Down And What Could Be Gained

At No. 3, teams could be looking to give extra picks for shot at QB

news

The History Of The Cardinals And The No. 3 Pick

The last time the team was third on the board, they took an icon

news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the NFL Draft April 27-29, 2023

news

Monti Ossenfort Knows Trade Options Can't Be Truly Known Until Draft Night

Cardinals GM considering what can be done with No. 3 pick

news

Quarterbacks Are Draft Key, Even As History Says Some Fail

Cardinals waiting to see if a QB indeed goes No. 2 ahead of their No. 3 pick

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Cornerback

Finding a top cover man remains top priority

Advertising