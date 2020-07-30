Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Mathlete: New Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Is Top 10 In 'Top 100'

Veteran pass catcher No. 8 on NFL Network list

Jul 29, 2020
Darren Urban

New Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was voted as one of the 10 best players in the NFL.
Photo illustration by Arizona Cardinals/Photo by AP
The math works for the Cardinals, and certainly for General Manager Steve Keim.

One No. 2 = Top 10.

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has yet to play a game for the Cardinals – heck, because of the coronavirus, he has yet to don a Cardinals' helmet in practice or even for a photo – but his Wednesday appearance as No. 8 overall in the NFL Network's "Top 100" players (as voted on by players) only underscores how great of a trade Keim executed in March when he acquired Hopkins for basically a second-round draft pick.

The trade was bigger than that, of course, with running back David Johnson and a 2021 fourth-round pick accompanying that 2020 second-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

But for the Cardinals, who were ready to move on from Johnson, the deal boiled down to that second-round pick for a No. 1 wide receiver to bolster the offense being built around quarterback Kyler Murray.

To have that wide receiver considered one of the best players in football? Even better.

Hopkins was the fifth Cardinal to appear on this year's list. Linebacker Chandler Jones was No. 15, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald came in at No. 69, quarterback Kyler Murray was No. 90 and safety Budda Baker was No. 97.

Hopkins has been a first-team All-Pro for three straight seasons. This is his highest appearance on the Top 100 list, with finishes at No. 11 in 2019, No. 13 in 2018 and No. 19 in 2016. (In 2017, he suffered a Chandler Jones-esque snub and wasn't on the list.)

Last season, Hopkins had 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

"My expectations for myself is to master the offense, first and foremost, which will help everyone since it's a new offense for me," Hopkins said after the trade. "Obviously, be at the level I've been at for the last three, four, five years. I hold myself to a high standard, always."

